 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Wednesday, July 21, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Wednesday, July 21, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Driscoll, Benny, 77, tank manufacturer, died Saturday, June 26. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24, Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

Harer, Billy Lee, 85, Harco Construction owner and engineer, Army veteran, died Monday, July 19. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and celebration of life 10 a.m. Friday, July 23, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Kinney, Dolores J. Henshaw, 87, homemaker, died Thursday, July 15. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Kirk of the Hills. Ninde Brookside.

McCombs, Edward C., 78, former Ajax Liquor store owner and Army veteran, died Monday, July 12. Memorial Mass 1 p.m. Saturday, Church of St. Mary. Schaudt's.

Peters, Lisa Michelle, 43, died Thursday, July 8. Memorial service 3 p.m. Thursday, July 22, Brown Funeral Home Chapel, Coweta.

Young, Billie, 93, business owner, died Monday, July 19. Celebration of life 2-4 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Family Center, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bristow

Cates, Thomas, 85, retired carpenter and mechanic, Air Force veteran, died Friday, July 16. Service 1 p.m. Friday, July 23, Holiness Church, Gypsy. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.

Broken Arrow

Neel, L.C., 95, entrepreneur, died Saturday, July 17. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home; graveside service 3 p.m. Monday, Hogan Cemetery, Locust Grove; and memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, July 30, First Presbyterian Church, Tulsa.

Jenks

Claypool, Steven, 69, custom remodeler, died Monday, July 19. Private family services. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

Oilton

Endecott, Judy Darlene (Moore), 81, retired Blue Cross Blue Shield clerk, died Friday, July 16, in Stillwater. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church. Palmer Marler.

Owasso

Tarner, Jack Jr., 78, oil and gas company senior research technician, died Sunday, July 18. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Green Hill Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Graceland Memorial Park Cemetery.

Sand Springs

Stecker, Sharon Kay, 77, retired AT&T customer service representative, died Sunday, July 18. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Church That Matters.

Sapulpa

Houser, Dennis, 71, manufacturing machinist and Army veteran, died Sunday, July 18. Viewing 10 a.m-7 p.m. Thursday, visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, all at Smith Funeral Home.

Yale

Carter, Una Jean, 87, artist, died Friday, July 16. Viewing 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, July 23, Crossroads Community Church, Jennings.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News