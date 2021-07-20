Deaths published Wednesday, July 21, 2021

TULSA
Driscoll, Benny, 77, tank manufacturer, died Saturday, June 26. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24, Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Harer, Billy Lee, 85, Harco Construction owner and engineer, Army veteran, died Monday, July 19. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and celebration of life 10 a.m. Friday, July 23, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Kinney, Dolores J. Henshaw, 87, homemaker, died Thursday, July 15. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Kirk of the Hills. Ninde Brookside.
McCombs, Edward C., 78, former Ajax Liquor store owner and Army veteran, died Monday, July 12. Memorial Mass 1 p.m. Saturday, Church of St. Mary. Schaudt's.
Peters, Lisa Michelle, 43, died Thursday, July 8. Memorial service 3 p.m. Thursday, July 22, Brown Funeral Home Chapel, Coweta.
Young, Billie, 93, business owner, died Monday, July 19. Celebration of life 2-4 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Family Center, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bristow
Cates, Thomas, 85, retired carpenter and mechanic, Air Force veteran, died Friday, July 16. Service 1 p.m. Friday, July 23, Holiness Church, Gypsy. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.
Broken Arrow
Neel, L.C., 95, entrepreneur, died Saturday, July 17. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home; graveside service 3 p.m. Monday, Hogan Cemetery, Locust Grove; and memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, July 30, First Presbyterian Church, Tulsa.
Jenks
Claypool, Steven, 69, custom remodeler, died Monday, July 19. Private family services. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Oilton
Endecott, Judy Darlene (Moore), 81, retired Blue Cross Blue Shield clerk, died Friday, July 16, in Stillwater. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church. Palmer Marler.
Owasso
Tarner, Jack Jr., 78, oil and gas company senior research technician, died Sunday, July 18. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Green Hill Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Graceland Memorial Park Cemetery.
Sand Springs
Stecker, Sharon Kay, 77, retired AT&T customer service representative, died Sunday, July 18. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Church That Matters.
Sapulpa
Houser, Dennis, 71, manufacturing machinist and Army veteran, died Sunday, July 18. Viewing 10 a.m-7 p.m. Thursday, visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, all at Smith Funeral Home.
Yale
Carter, Una Jean, 87, artist, died Friday, July 16. Viewing 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, July 23, Crossroads Community Church, Jennings.
