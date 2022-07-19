Deaths published Wednesday, July 20, 2022

TULSA
Harney, Roy, 78, reservoir engineer, died Monday, July 18. Gathering of remembrance 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt's Glenpool Funeral Service, and celebration of life 2 p.m. Sunday, Redeemer Church.
Harrison, Richard, 82, automotive salesman, died Friday, July 15. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Skelly Drive Baptist Church. MMS-Payne, Claremore.
Herren, Jeremy, 49, died Wednesday, July 13. Serenity.
Mendoza, Estrella, 37, retail sales representative, died Thursday, July 7. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Rosewood Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Friday, First Baptist.
Ryan, William M., 65, contractor, died Wednesday, July 13. Rosary 6 p.m. Friday and funeral Mass 9 a.m. Saturday, both at Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Ivy.
White, James D., 83, Catholic priest, died Sunday, July 17. Rosary 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Ivy.
STATE/AREA
Bixby
Talley, Allen, 76, Williams Company environmental engineer and Air Force veteran, died Friday, July 15. Private family services. Schaudt's Glenpool Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Brown, Cotton, 89, retired self-employed mechanical contractor, died Thursday, July 14. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, Floral Haven Funeral Home Visitation Suites, and celebration of life service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Chapel.
Cooper, Al, 77, retired Jim Nelson Ford and Buck Myers Motor Co. auto sales professional, died Sunday, July 17. Service 10 a.m. Friday, The Ridge Church, followed by graveside service, Oakwood Cemetery, Mounds. Hayhurst.
Gibbs, Michael, 78, American Airlines network engineer, died Friday, July 15. Rosary 6 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Church of Saint Benedict.
Renfro, Ted, 74, oil and gas draftsman, died Friday, July 15. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Catoosa
Fox, Linda Christine, 69, administrative assistant, died Sunday, July 17. Viewing 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Moore Souhtlawn's Chapel, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Dillard, James “Jim,” 84, former State Farm Insurance owner, died Tuesday, July 19. Service pending. Chapman-Black.
Sand Springs
McCumber, Larry, 75, welder and Army veteran, died Monday, July 18. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 25, Smith Funeral Home, Sapulpa, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Smith Funeral Home Chapel. Interment at Oakhill Cemetery, Mannford.
Swanson, Kenneth Ray Sr., 77, radiation safety officer and Army veteran, died Friday, July 15. Viewing 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and visitation 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Poteet Funeral Home Chapel, Pawnee, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, July 22, Highland Cemetery, Pawnee.
Sapulpa
Blair, Robert (Bob), 91, retired U.S. Postal Service letter carrier and Navy veteran, died Friday, July 15. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Smith Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Smith Funeral Home Chapel. Interment Green Hill Cemetery.
Schertz, Texas
Neel, Roberta, 73, executive secretary. Died Wednesday, July 13. Private family service. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
