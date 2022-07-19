 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Wednesday, July 20, 2022

  • Updated
TULSA

Harney, Roy, 78, reservoir engineer, died Monday, July 18. Gathering of remembrance 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt's Glenpool Funeral Service, and celebration of life 2 p.m. Sunday, Redeemer Church.

Harrison, Richard, 82, automotive salesman, died Friday, July 15. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Skelly Drive Baptist Church. MMS-Payne, Claremore.

Herren, Jeremy, 49, died Wednesday, July 13. Serenity.

Mendoza, Estrella, 37, retail sales representative, died Thursday, July 7. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Rosewood Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Friday, First Baptist.

Ryan, William M., 65, contractor, died Wednesday, July 13. Rosary 6 p.m. Friday and funeral Mass 9 a.m. Saturday, both at Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Ivy.

White, James D., 83, Catholic priest, died Sunday, July 17. Rosary 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Ivy.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Talley, Allen, 76, Williams Company environmental engineer and Air Force veteran, died Friday, July 15. Private family services. Schaudt's Glenpool Funeral Service.

Broken Arrow

Brown, Cotton, 89, retired self-employed mechanical contractor, died Thursday, July 14. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, Floral Haven Funeral Home Visitation Suites, and celebration of life service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Chapel.

Cooper, Al, 77, retired Jim Nelson Ford and Buck Myers Motor Co. auto sales professional, died Sunday, July 17. Service 10 a.m. Friday, The Ridge Church, followed by graveside service, Oakwood Cemetery, Mounds. Hayhurst.

Gibbs, Michael, 78, American Airlines network engineer, died Friday, July 15. Rosary 6 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Church of Saint Benedict.

Renfro, Ted, 74, oil and gas draftsman, died Friday, July 15. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.

Catoosa

Fox, Linda Christine, 69, administrative assistant, died Sunday, July 17. Viewing 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Moore Souhtlawn's Chapel, Tulsa.

Cleveland, Okla.

Dillard, James “Jim,” 84, former State Farm Insurance owner, died Tuesday, July 19. Service pending. Chapman-Black.

Sand Springs

McCumber, Larry, 75, welder and Army veteran, died Monday, July 18. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 25, Smith Funeral Home, Sapulpa, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Smith Funeral Home Chapel. Interment at Oakhill Cemetery, Mannford.

Swanson, Kenneth Ray Sr., 77, radiation safety officer and Army veteran, died Friday, July 15. Viewing 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and visitation 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Poteet Funeral Home Chapel, Pawnee, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, July 22, Highland Cemetery, Pawnee.

Sapulpa

Blair, Robert (Bob), 91, retired U.S. Postal Service letter carrier and Navy veteran, died Friday, July 15. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Smith Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Smith Funeral Home Chapel. Interment Green Hill Cemetery.

Schertz, Texas

Neel, Roberta, 73, executive secretary. Died Wednesday, July 13. Private family service. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 6 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

