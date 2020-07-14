TULSA
Bailey, Adron Leon, 97, painter and World War II Army veteran, died Thursday, July 9. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 16, and service 1:30 p.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.
Blankemeyer, Kenneth “Ken,” 73, Tulsa Community College educator, died Sunday, July 12. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Calvert, Paula G., 74, retired retail sales representative, died Monday, July 13. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Carter, Laverne Clinton, 82, retired All Temp Heat & Air owner, died Sunday, May 10. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Rosewood.
Herrington, Charlotte, 87, C.R. Anthony’s sales clerk, died Monday, July 13. Viewing noon-6 p.m. Thursday and visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, both at Heath-Griffith Funeral Home; and service 1 p.m. Friday, Berryhill Baptist Church, Berryhill.
Hickman, Rosalie P., 100, retired U.S. Treasury Department senior bookkeeper, died Monday, July 13. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
LeClaire, Joseph, 69, electrical coordinator design III, died Friday, July 3. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Ramey, L.E. Sr., 94, retired Tulsa Fire Department captain and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, July 14. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Aston, Sharron, 68, waitress, died Friday, July 10. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Tulsa.
Jones, Duane, 85, Tulsa Farm Equipment salesman and Air National Guard veteran, died Saturday, July 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Ree, Mildred Jean, 88, retired licensed practical nurse, died Thursday, July 2. No services planned. Shaffer, Ozark, Ark.
Sharpe, Hal Jr., 83, retired Computer Associates computer system specialist and retired from the Army, died Saturday, July 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Denver
Pickens, Christy, 46, state government field inspector, died Thursday, June 18. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool.
Glenpool
Colbert, Ramona Mary, 91, retired custodian, died Saturday, July 11. Visitation 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, and graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Rosencutter Cemetery, Tulsa.
Jenks
Parrish, Jannettie “Vada,” 75, retired Family Diner dishwasher, died Friday, July 10. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
Owasso
McIntire, David C., 71, console operator and Army veteran, died Saturday, July 11. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1:30 p.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Pauls Valley
Heim, Peggy Mae, 73, died Wednesday, July 8. Viewing 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, both at Wooster Funeral Home.
