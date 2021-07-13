Deaths published Wednesday, July 14, 2021

TULSA
Brasier, Amber “Goldie,” 42, implementation operations director, died July 9. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home, Sand Springs. Memorial service 6 p.m. Thursday, Meadow Lake Ranch, Sand Springs.
Brewer, Ann C., 81, homemaker, died Saturday, July 10. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Critz, Carl E., 68, auto mechanic, died Monday, July 5. Graveside service 11 am. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Stanleys.
Murphy, Robert Louis, 88, business executive, died Saturday, July 10. Celebration of Life held in fall 2021, Lincoln, Neb. Stanleys. (the family wants "held in fall" in the copy, per funeral home).
Snyder, James Henry, 93, shop foreman for Oklahoma National Gas, died Tuesday, July 13. Visitation 4-6 pm, Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Stump, Pattilu, 76, retired dental administrative assistant, died Monday, July 12. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Thornton, Don, 87, automobile dealer and Air Force veteran, died Friday, July 9. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, Asbury United Methodist Church, Moore's Southlawn.
Thomas, JoAnn, 73, homemaker, died Friday, July 9. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Thrasher, Virginia Lea, 85, homemaker, died Saturday, July 10. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood.
Wager, Homer L., 83, stationary engineer and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, July 13. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday, Braden Park Church.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Armstrong, Joan Elizabeth, 69, homemaker, died Sunday, July 11. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17, Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Anderson, Mary Jean, 91, died Friday, July 9. Visitation 10 a.m. and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Northside Christian Church.
Hamlin, Freda, 77, deaf education teacher for Broken Arrow Public Schools, died Sunday, July 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Friday, Evergreen Baptist Church, Bixby.
Sandkuhl, Don, 87, electrical engineer, died Saturday, July 10. Private family services. Hayhurst.
Vogel, Margaret, 89, registered nurse, died Wednesday, July 7. Mass of Christian Burial 1 p.m. Thursday. St. Anne Catholic Church. Garrett Funeral Home.
Coweta
Littlehead, Jr., Jim, 53, self-employed painting and remodeling contractor, died Monday, July 12. visitation 5-10 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Broken Arrow Indian United Methodist Church, Broken Arrow. Graveside service 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Vernon Cemetery. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Jenks
Burleson, Barbara Sue, 81, retired executive secretary, died Saturday, July 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Jenks First Baptist Church.
Mounds
Knight, Nancy, 79, retail salesperson, died Sunday, July 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby.
Sand Springs
McNally, Jerry L., 76, accountant and Air National Guard veteran, died Monday, July 12. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 15 and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Skiatook
Swant, Billy Jack, 85, oil sales representative and veteran, died Friday, July 9. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home.
