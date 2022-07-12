Deaths published Wednesday, July 13, 2022

TULSA
Apker, Mary Elizabeth “Betty,” 89, homemaker, died Sunday, July 10. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Clement’s Catholic Church.
Armer, Leroy, 87, truck driver, died Saturday, July 9. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Hargrove-Marker Funeral Home, Jenks; rosary 7 p.m. Thursday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church.
Brown, Charlotte "Charlene," 75, clerk, died Saturday, July 9. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Campbell, Lee, 80, contractor, died Wednesday, July 6. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Rosewood.
Cottle, Donna Jean, 73, auto sales accountant, died Sunday, July 10. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Southern Hills Baptist Church. Moore’s Memory.
Davis, Robert “Dillon,” 40, day trader, died Tuesday, July 5. Celebration of life 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Southern Hills Country Club. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Hall, Flora Mae, 91, church custodian, died Friday, July 8. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, July 15, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Jennings, Kenneth W., 90, funeral director and embalmer, died Monday, July 11. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 a.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home. Moore’s Rosewood.
Meyer, Wanda Lou, 92, retired business owner, died Sunday, July 10. Private family services. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Murray, Ruth Ann, 88, retired secretary, died Sunday, July 10. Funeral Mass 2 p.m. Wednesday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
O’Neal, David W., 85, minister, died Sunday, July 10. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.
Snow, Philip Robert, 73, Philwell Inc. owner, died Tuesday, July 5. Memorial service noon Friday, Stanleys Funeral Home Chapel.
Weinrich, William A., 90, history professor and Air Force veteran, died Monday, July 11. Graveside service 8:30 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Fitzgerald Ivy.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Ledbetter, Jared, 35, Bass Pro Shops warehouse employee, died Wednesday, June 22. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Thursday, Garrett Funeral Home Chapel.
Palmer, Farrell, 86, oil and gas inspection consultant and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, July 9. No services planned. Hayhurst.
Oilton
Posey, Walter Jr., 90, retired Oilton Housing Authority director, died Monday, July 11. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Shiloh Ministries Full Gospel Church. Matherly-Davis, Cushing.
Owasso
Darnell, Joe Dee, 88, state of Oklahoma visual services vocational rehabilitation counselor, died Friday, July 8. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Church of the Nazarene, Claremore.
Sand Springs
Burgess, Flora, 80, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission manager, died Saturday, July 9. Viewings 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday with family greeting friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, all at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home, and service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa.
Sapulpa
Harris, Everett Lee Jr., 83, Church of God of Prophecy minister, died Tuesday, July 12. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
