Deaths published Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

TULSA
Arthur, Geoffrey W., 75, Southwestern Bell manager and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 3. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Bean, Alma, 89, business manager, died Sunday, Jan. 3. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and private family graveside service.
Clark, Patricia, 83, restaurant owner, died Thursday, Dec. 31. Services pending. Cremation Society.
Davis, Don Terry, 75, medical assistant, died Saturday, Jan. 2. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Hubbard, Karla Beth, 68, Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Monday, Jan. 4. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Morales, Marta Torres, 60, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 1. Rosary 5 p.m. Thursday and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, both at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Schaudt's.
Ramierz, Maria Concepcion, 77, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 2. Rosary 5 p.m. Wednesday and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, both at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Schaudt's.
Ray, Jean, 93, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 1. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Woodlake Family Church, Glenpool.
Reynolds, Mary G., 84, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 3. Services pending. Jack’s.
Rose, June, 83, June Rose Hair Styling beauty operator, died Monday, Jan. 4. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 1 p.m. Friday, Garnett Road Baptist Church.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Ardmore
Harrington, Travis Brian, 33, died Monday, Nov. 16, in Dallas. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Griffin-Hillcrest Funeral Home Chapel, Ardmore.
Beggs
Wood, James “Jim,” 69, Kimberly-Clark maintenance worker and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 30. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, First Free Will Baptist Church, Muskogee. Cornerstone, Muskogee.
Bixby
Cook, Glynis L., 65, teacher, died Sunday, Jan. 8. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.
Jones, Ronnie, 76, certified public accountant, died Monday, Jan. 4. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, RiverCrest Chapel and Event Center, and private graveside service. Bixby Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Collier, Mary Alice, 88, died Friday, Jan. 1. Rosary 9:30 a.m. Friday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, both at St. Anne Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial, Tulsa.
Cooper, Ruth Ann, 81, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 2. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, The Park Church of Christ, Tulsa.
King, Don, 83, Woolworth district manager and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 5. Memorial service pending. Hayhurst.
McDowell, Robert W. Jr., 94, petroleum industry consultant and Army Air Forces veteran, died Friday, Jan. 1. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.
McGechie, Loren, 96, aerospace master template layout worker, died Sunday, Dec. 27. Viewing 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Garrett Funeral Home. Private family services.
Webbert, David, 64, Brown Machinery construction manager, died Monday, Jan. 4. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Claremore
Denbo, Anna “Bernice,” 95, Denbo Jewelry owner, died Monday, Jan. 4. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Friday, DeLozier Funeral Service, Chelsea.
Hendricks, Donald Ray, 70, aircraft bonder, died Saturday, Jan. 2. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, MMS-Payne Funeral Home Chapel.
Cleveland, Okla.
King, Maudie, 73, dairy farmer, died Friday, Jan. 1. Visitation 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home, Skiatook, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Osage Garden Cemetery, Skiatook.
Coweta
Honeycutt, Truman, 89, retired from Meadow Gold Dairy and Army veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 31. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Brown Funeral Home.
Oologah
Windle, Janalee, 72, retired Tedford Insurance employee, died Friday, Jan. 1. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Eastside Baptist Church, Collinsville. Collinsville Dolton, Collinsville.
Sand Springs
Graham, Patrick, 67, ceramic tile salesman, died Monday, Dec. 28. Private family services. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Sapulpa
Scudder, Martha, 95, banker, died Monday, Jan. 4. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
