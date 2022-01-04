 Skip to main content
Deaths published Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
Deaths published Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

TULSA

Bell, Susan N., 81, retired Broadway theater company manager, died Friday, Dec. 24. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Fitzgerald Ivy.

DeLatte, Charlotte, 90, accountant, died Monday, Dec. 3. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.

Fennell, Wayne, 74, retail sales and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 1. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.

Franks, Jerry Lynn “J.L.,” 56, attorney, died Tuesday, March 9. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Abiding Harvest United Methodist Church, Broken Arrow. Ninde Funeral & Cremation.

Fusco, Joseph “Joe,” Sr., 83, educator, died Monday, Jan. 3. Visitation 4-6 p.m. and Rosary 6 p.m. Friday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, Church of the Resurrection.

Hamilton, Hunter J., 15, student, died Thursday, Dec. 30. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, Ninde Brookside Chapel.

House, John E., 100, retired Chandler Materials rock crusher, died Sunday, Jan. 2. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Hillside Cemetery, Skiatook. Ninde Brookside.

Hunter, Thomas G., 78, pastor, died Tuesday, Jan. 4. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

Mahoney, Donald G., 93, University of South Florida retired microscope technician and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Dec. 31. Private family gathering pending. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow. 

Mann, Charlene, 53, homemaker, died Friday, Dec. 31. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Thursday, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.

McCage, Mary Elizabeth, 86, homemaker, died Friday, Dec. 31. Viewing noon-8 p.m. and visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs.

Winter, Josephine “Josie,” 89, homemaker, died Thursday, Dec. 30. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Adair

Richardson, Teri, 64. physician assistant, died Thursday, Dec. 30. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, Adair Cemetery. Stephens-Key Funeral and Cremation Care, Pryor.

Bixby

Farhood, Nuhad, 88, restaurant owner, died Tuesday, Jan. 4. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa. Private family service.

Broken Arrow

Birtell, Beverly, 93, school teache, died Saturday, Jan. 1. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Chapel.

Hughes, Blake Lee, 28, electric utility lineman, died Friday, Dec. 31. Service pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.

Jobe, Roy, 60, owner/operator Hardhead Transportation, died Friday, Dec. 24. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, Lynn Lane Baptist Church. Garrett.

Koljack, Mike, 60. A & Dick’s Service, Inc. owner/operator, died Sunday, Jan. 2. Mass of Christian burial 1 p.m. Friday, St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Tulsa, and burial, Park Grove Cemetery. Garrett.

Mackie, Stephen John, 75, Navy veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 2. No services scheduled. Floral Haven.

Zimmerman, Betty, 78, homemaker, died Sunday, Nov. 28. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Oak Grove Baptist Church, Catoosa. Cremation Society of Oklahoma, Tulsa.

Coweta

Villarreal, David E., 57, electrician, died Friday, Dec. 31. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Brown Funeral Home.

Glenpool

Wilson, Judith Ann, 78, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 2. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.

Hominy

Clifford, Terrence, 73, died Wednesday, Dec. 29. Service pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Skiatook

Silkey, Eddie Curtis “Ed,” 77, retired cook and Army veteran, died Friday, Dec. 31. Viewing noon-7 p.m. and visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, Osage Gardens Cemetery.

Stillwater

Jobe, Carl Ross, 83, retired electrician and Army National Guard veteran, died Friday, Dec. 24. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Community of Christ Church, Sperry. Johnson, Sperry.

Owasso

Stone, L.W., 91, cattle handling equipment sales, died Monday, Dec. 27. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.

