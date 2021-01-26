 Skip to main content

Deaths published Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021
Deaths published Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021

TULSA

Anderson, Donna, 81, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 15. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church. Moore’s Southlawn.

Bean, Nelle, 94, homemaker, died Monday, Jan. 25. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sand Springs. Moore's Southlawn.

Brese, Carolyn Sue, 73, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 24. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn.

Castleberry, Rita Joan, 77, died Monday, Jan. 25. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday and graveside service 3 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Jennings, Don, 93, Texaco sales representative and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 23. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Marshall, Marcia L., 89, retired registered nurse, died Thursday, Jan. 21. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.

McClintock, Tommy Dollen, 63, rancher, died Thursday, Jan. 21. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Nelson, Donna M, 94, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 22. Rosary 8 p.m. Thursday and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Christ the King Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Packard, Mary Nelle, 96, Packard Brothers Motor Co. bookkeeper, died Monday, Jan. 25. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Fairview Cemetery, Pryor.

Qualls, Kathy, 69, inventory analyst, died Sunday, Jan. 24. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Robison, James, 55, computer technician and veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 20. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.

Snyder-Smith, A. Deborah, 78, retired tax accountant, died Sunday, Jan. 24. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Spencer, Eugenia, 97, homemaker, died Monday, Jan. 25. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Easton, Noah “Jr.,” 94, retired farmer, businessman and Navy veteran, died Friday, Jan. 22. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, RiverCrest Chapel, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Riverview Baptist Church. Bixby Funeral Service.

Stonecipher, Juanita Dicus, 100, retired Jenks Public Schools educator and counselor, died Monday, Jan. 25. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, RiverCrest Chapel. Private graveside service. Bixby Funeral Service.

Broken Arrow

Blackmon, Alice, 84, homemaker, died Tuesday, Jan. 26. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. 

Fish, Donna Jean, 85, retired Hallmark store manager, died Sunday, Jan. 24. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Tulsa.

Mathews, Cheryl, 66, Union Public Schools elementary teacher, died Saturday, Jan. 16. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Schaudt's Funeral Service, Tulsa. 

Waugaman, James “Jim,” 61, Caseco/Reading Truck Body plant manager, died Monday, Jan. 25. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.

Catoosa

Holliman, Marie, 92, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 23. Viewing 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Garrett Funeral Home, Broken Arrow; service 10 a.m. Thursday, Timber Ridge Assembly of God, and graveside service 3 p.m. Thursday, Antlers Cemetery, Antlers. 

Coweta

Sanders, Troy, 89, auto body mechanic and Army veteran, died Friday, Jan. 22. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday and graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Stockman, Russell Sr., 83, printer, died Sunday, Jan. 24. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Okmulgee

Rodriguez, Maria L., 79, homemaker, died Monday, Jan. 25. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10:30 a.m. Friday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Owasso

Trantham, Paul Junior, 84, retired accountant and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 20. Viewing and visitation noon-7 p.m. Friday and service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry.

Death notices policy

