Deaths published Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

TULSA
Aytes, Rita M., 81, bookkeeper and receptionist, died Tuesday, Jan. 25. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Beeby, Richard “Dick,” 81, attorney and Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 24. Service 2 p.m. Friday, South Tulsa Baptist Church Chapel. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby.
Burba, Helen L. (Coffield), 95, elementary school teacher, died Friday, Jan. 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Dalton, Andrew Jr., 85, Oklahoma appeals court judge, died Saturday, Jan. 22. No services planned. Cremation Society.
Dazzler-Johnson, Hannah, 59, certified nursing assistant, died Sunday Jan. 23. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Schaudt's Funeral Service.
Farrell, Jim, 77, Jim’s Lawn Service owner, died Monday, Jan. 24. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Feller, Robert Eugene, 88, Assembly of God missionary, died Tuesday, Jan. 25. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Hight, Doris C., 79, homemaker, died Monday, Jan. 24. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Lakey, Gerald “Jerry,” 70, Ford Glass Plant electrician and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 22. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Moore, John, 83, retired BP Oil Co. research scientist, died Saturday, Jan. 22. Service 2 p.m. Friday, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Muskogee, and graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Cornerstone, Muskogee.
Morehouse, David E., 92, retired electrician, died Tuesday, Jan. 25. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Ninde Brookside.
Parrett, Diane Winchester, 85, elementary teacher, died Tuesday, Jan. 25. Private family services. Moore’s Rosewood.
Phelps, James Frederick, 79, American Airlines certified mechanic and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 22. No services planned. Moore’s Rosewood.
Renfrow, Earl Edward, 82, teacher and Army veteran,, died Sunday, Jan. 23. Service 1 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Stotts, Wanda, 90, teacher, died Sunday, Jan. 23. No services scheduled. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Stuart, Connie, 83, manufacturing business owner, died Sunday, Jan. 23. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Thurman, Robert "Bob," 66, painter and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 23. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, and graveside service 1:30 p.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Winn, Joe Neal, 91, retired Internal Revenue Service revenue agent, certified public accountant and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 25. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Zaloudik, Paul Fred, 78, retired F&M Bank executive vice president, died Wednesday, Jan. 19. Private family services. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Claremore
Moses, Robert Thomas "Tom," 72, sales manager and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 22. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Cushing
Bell, Paul, 90, teacher and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 22. Visitations 2-4 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, both at Palmer Marler Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Avery Cemetery.
Jenks
Medlin, Norma Jean, 85, formerly of Jenks, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, in Missouri. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Church of Christ, Bethany, Mo. Roberson, Bethany.
Owasso
Hess, Jerry Glenn, 53, American Airlines aviation maintenance technician, died Saturday, Jan. 22. Services pending. Mowery.
Lee, Goldie L., 98, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission employee, died Thursday, Jan. 13. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, First Baptist Church. Mowery.
Robertson, Betty Lou, 84, child care provider, died Sunday, Jan. 23. Services pending. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Shawger, Frederick D., 76, retired Sand Springs fire chief, died Monday, Jan. 24. Celebration of life 6 p.m. Friday, Lake Church, Mannford. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Sapulpa
Seaba, Dale, 83, construction sheet metal mechanic and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 22. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Green Hill Funeral Home Chapel.
Tahlequah
Todd, Norma, 84, died Saturday, Jan. 22. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Thursday with visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, all at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Terlton
Hill, Norman, 59, Platinum Mechanical senior project manager, died Saturday, Jan. 22. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.