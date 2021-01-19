Deaths published Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

TULSA
Aptak, Mervin D., 91, real estate agent, died Sunday, Jan. 17. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Baker, Alberta, 100, records clerk, died Saturday, Jan. 16. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service noon Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Brownlee, James W. “Jim,” 95, retired Oil & Gas Journal marketing director, died Tuesday, Jan. 19. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
David, Patricia LeeAnn, 79, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 17. Service noon Wednesday, Solace Church. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Dillon, Vernal, 95, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Eastwood Baptist Church. Moore's Southlawn.
Fry, Leta Marie, 85, bookkeeper and consultant, died Saturday, Jan. 16. Services pending. Dillon, Sand Springs.
Garner, Donna June, 80, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 15. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Gooding Williams, Stephanie, 58, Southwest Airlines flight attendant, died Sunday, Jan. 17. Service 2 p.m. Monday, First United Methodist Church. Ninde Brookside.
Harper, Kenneth, 50, construction contractor and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 16. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Dighton-Moore Funeral Service, Owasso.
Luther, David P., 88, pipefitter and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 17. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Madewell, Dossie Mae (Hudson), 102, homemaker, died Monday, Jan. 18. Private family services. Stanleys.
Rea, William Jr., 90, Merrill Lynch senior vice president and Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 18. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Smalley, Wayne D., 88, route salesman and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 13. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Monday and service 3 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Thompson, Larry Dale, 73, high school teacher, died Saturday, Jan. 16. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, Church of St Mary. Schaudt’s.
Tucker, Herschel Herbert, 91, salesman and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 14. Visitation 9-11 a.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home.
White, Earl Orlando Jr., 76, entrepreneur and Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 18. No services planned. Jack’s.
Wiles, Evelyn Jewell, 93, retail salesclerk, died Sunday, Jan. 17. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Smith, Arthur E., 92, retired T.D. Williamson master technician and National Guard and Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 18. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Leonard-Marker Funeral Home.
Bristow
Pinson, H.L., 93, roofer, construction worker and Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 17. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Hutchins-Maples Matherly Funeral Home Chapel.
Broken Arrow
Head, Robert, 79, truck driver and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 16. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, RiverCrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby, and private graveside service. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Jones, Tim, 68, landscaper, died Thursday, Jan. 14. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Martin, Myrna, 83, Kay’s Flowers and Gifts and Renberg’s salesperson, died Friday, Jan. 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Moore, Raymond Loe, 84, retired logger, died Monday, Jan. 18. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and private family services.
Morozov, Pavel, 89, mechanic and inventor, died Saturday, Jan. 16. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Brown Funeral Home, Coweta.
Nalley, David, 85, Murphy Sanitary sales representative and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Rodriguez, Maria, 74, teacher, died Tuesday, Jan. 12. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Broken Arrow Baptist Temple.
Sloan, Jane, 74, Village Health Care registered nurse, died Sunday, Jan. 3. Celebration of life 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Greenleaf Barn. Hayhurst.
Spires, Imogene, 86, insurance secretary, died Sunday, Jan. 17. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Coweta
Hill, Harley “Wesley” Jr., 83, retired machinist and Army National Guard veteran, died Monday, Jan. 18. Services pending. Brown.
Owasso
Anthony, Ward, 78, veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 16. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Clifford D. Garrett, Fort Gibson.
Gougler, Rayleen, 78, Enterprise Photo Lab technician, died Sunday, Jan. 17. Services pending. Mowery.
Logsdon, Norma Dean, 89, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 17. Services pending. Mowery.
Porum
Guest, Emmett, 82, retired from the Navy, died Saturday, Jan. 16. Private family services. Green Hill, Sapulpa.
Sand Springs
Russell, Betty Ann, 88, homemaker, died Monday, Jan. 18. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home.
Sapulpa
Armstrong, Charles, 94, retired Rockwell International supervisor and Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 18, in Jasper, Texas. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Carter, Leonard, 91, truck driver and World War II Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 18. Visitation 10-11 a.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Smith Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Lenna Cemetery, Lenna.
