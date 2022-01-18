 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths published Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022
Deaths published Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

TULSA

Cleveland, Kenneth Ray Sr., 65, oil-field hand and National Guard veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 13. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Cothern, Betty, 92, executive assistant, died Friday, Jan. 14. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.

De Lugo, Cecilia Perea, 82, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 16. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday and rosary 7 p.m. Friday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church.

Gatewood, John Bradford, 68, special delivery postman, died Thursday, Jan. 13. Services pending. Schaudt's.

Havenstrite, Chester, 85, American Airlines senior purchasing agent and Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 17. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Kellenberger, Joan Kathryn, 85, Department of Housing and Urban Development loan specialist, died Friday, Jan. 14. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Lengacher, Robert D. “Bob,” 94, Tulsa Litho Co. owner, died Sunday, Jan. 16. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church. Moore's Southlawn.

McGehee, A.C. “Shorty,” 92, tile setter and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 15. Private family services. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Smith, Mary Jo, 89, retired Ernest Nichols CPA office supervisor, died Wednesday, Jan. 12. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel, Muskogee.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Hill, Danny, 45, NDT technician, died Saturday, Jan. 15. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.

Taylor, Donald Roy Jr., 61, Dollar Thrifty information technology employee and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 9. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Coweta

Sullivan, Mark H. Jr., 77, retired Kaiser Aluminum supervisor, died Wednesday, Jan. 12. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Brown Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church.

Jenks

Molencupp, David Monroe, 77, retired truck driver and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 16. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Glenpool, and graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

Langley

Smith, Norma, 92, Zebco marketing employee, died Saturday, Jan. 15. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Garrett Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Muskogee

Thomas-Deupree, Lois, 93, Cadillac dealer, died Saturday, Jan. 15. No public service planned. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

Owasso

Colvin, Norman, 94, aerospace machinist and World War II Navy veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 16. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Dighton-Moore Funeral Service.

Sand Springs

Stephens, Arlon, 76, died Thursday, Jan. 13. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, both at Dillon Funeral Service.

