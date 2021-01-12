Deaths published Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021

TULSA
Ball, Norma S., 89, retired Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Brummett, Myrtle, 88, bookkeeper, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Viewing 1-5 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Coughlin, Howard S., 69, Tulsa city inspector and traffic division employee, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Devlin, Samantha, 49, homemaker, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Schaudt’s.
Durham, Barbara, 78, teacher, died Monday, Jan. 11. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Edwards, Richard, 50, paper products manufacturing plant worker, died Monday, Jan. 11. No services planned. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Failla, Jo Ann, 84, florist, died Friday, Jan. 8. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Fillmore, Carolyn, 85, University of Oklahoma Medical School resident student affairs specialist, died Monday, Jan. 11. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Grewe, Yvonne M., 84, Youth Services counselor and director, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Private family services. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Grossman, Goldie, 85, waitress, died Monday, Jan. 4. Schaudt’s.
Jacobson, James Charles “Jimmy,” 60, landscaper, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
Johnson, Juanita, 84, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Morris, James A., 87, Skelly/Getty/Texaco oil companies employee, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Nix, Paul, 75, university professor, died Tuesday, Jan. 5. Private family services. Schaudt’s.
Raiber, Joanne M., 81, homemaker and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, Broken Arrow. Moore's Southlawn.
Stadler, Joanne L., 86, retired educator, died Monday, Jan. 4. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Asbury United Methodist Church. Moore's Southlawn.
Tuggle, Mamie, 96, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service noon Friday, Christ Gospel Church.
Viddaurri, Zelma RoseAnna, 67, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Watzke, Tommie Jean, 90, retired elementary school teacher, died Monday, Jan. 11. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Wiley, Troy, 80, truck driver, died Friday, Jan. 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Rice Funeral Service, Claremore, and service 1 p.m. Friday, Miracles of Love Church, Foyil.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bristow
Haulcomb, Albert, 82, welding shop foreman and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Jan. 8. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Bristow City Cemetery. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.
Broken Arrow
Adams, John N. Sr., 85, engineer and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Jan. 8. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, with services streamed at moorefuneral.com.
Braun, Marge, 87, florist, died Saturday, Jan. 2. Private family services. Hayhurst.
Coupe, Herbert J., 76, retired Dillard’s regional shoe coordinator, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Tulsa, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Eastland Baptist Church, Tulsa.
Fehrenbacher, Jack C., 85, Sun Oil Co. credit manager, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa, with webcast.
Jones, Elmarie, 86, secretary, died Friday, Dec. 25. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church. Hayhurst.
Pfaff, Arla, 86, dental hygenist, died Wednesday, Jan. 6. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Praise and Worship Church. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Yager, Frances, 87, Oral Roberts University administrative assistant, died Tuesday, Jan. 12. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 3 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.
Coweta
Dorris, Wanda L., 82, died Sunday, Jan. 3. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Vernon Cemetery. Brown.
Garrett, James “Doc,” 85, purchasing agent, died Tuesday, Jan. 12. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Inola
Richardson, Sidney, 80, tile layer, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Inola Funeral Home. MMS-Payne, Claremore.
Kellyville
Newton, Michael Wayne Sr., 74, Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Private family services. Green Hill, Sapulpa.
Sand Springs
Hanson, Jonnie, 88, retired Gilcrease Junior High School office manager, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Jamett, Hellen, 88, retired retail saleswoman, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Parrish, Helen Louise, 87, homemaker, died Tuesday, Jan. 12. Visitation 1-3 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Dillon Funeral Service.
Williams, Clara, 92, homemaker, died Monday, Jan. 11. Private family services. Mobley-Groesbeck.
