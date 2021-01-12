 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Ball, Norma S., 89, retired Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Brummett, Myrtle, 88, bookkeeper, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Viewing 1-5 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Coughlin, Howard S., 69, Tulsa city inspector and traffic division employee, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Devlin, Samantha, 49, homemaker, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Schaudt’s.

Durham, Barbara, 78, teacher, died Monday, Jan. 11. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Edwards, Richard, 50, paper products manufacturing plant worker, died Monday, Jan. 11. No services planned. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Failla, Jo Ann, 84, florist, died Friday, Jan. 8. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Fillmore, Carolyn, 85, University of Oklahoma Medical School resident student affairs specialist, died Monday, Jan. 11. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Grewe, Yvonne M., 84, Youth Services counselor and director, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Private family services. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Grossman, Goldie, 85, waitress, died Monday, Jan. 4. Schaudt’s.

Jacobson, James Charles “Jimmy,” 60, landscaper, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.

Johnson, Juanita, 84, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Morris, James A., 87, Skelly/Getty/Texaco oil companies employee, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.

Nix, Paul, 75, university professor, died Tuesday, Jan. 5. Private family services. Schaudt’s.

Raiber, Joanne M., 81, homemaker and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, Broken Arrow. Moore's Southlawn.

Stadler, Joanne L., 86, retired educator, died Monday, Jan. 4. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Asbury United Methodist Church. Moore's Southlawn.

Tuggle, Mamie, 96, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service noon Friday, Christ Gospel Church.

Viddaurri, Zelma RoseAnna, 67, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Watzke, Tommie Jean, 90, retired elementary school teacher, died Monday, Jan. 11. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Wiley, Troy, 80, truck driver, died Friday, Jan. 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Rice Funeral Service, Claremore, and service 1 p.m. Friday, Miracles of Love Church, Foyil.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bristow

Haulcomb, Albert, 82, welding shop foreman and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Jan. 8. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Bristow City Cemetery. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.

Broken Arrow

Adams, John N. Sr., 85, engineer and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Jan. 8. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, with services streamed at moorefuneral.com.

Braun, Marge, 87, florist, died Saturday, Jan. 2. Private family services. Hayhurst.

Coupe, Herbert J., 76, retired Dillard’s regional shoe coordinator, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Tulsa, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Eastland Baptist Church, Tulsa. 

Fehrenbacher, Jack C., 85, Sun Oil Co. credit manager, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa, with webcast. 

Jones, Elmarie, 86, secretary, died Friday, Dec. 25. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church. Hayhurst.

Pfaff, Arla, 86, dental hygenist, died Wednesday, Jan. 6. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Praise and Worship Church. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

Yager, Frances, 87, Oral Roberts University administrative assistant, died Tuesday, Jan. 12. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 3 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.

Coweta

Dorris, Wanda L., 82, died Sunday, Jan. 3. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Vernon Cemetery. Brown.

Garrett, James “Doc,” 85, purchasing agent, died Tuesday, Jan. 12. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Inola

Richardson, Sidney, 80, tile layer, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Inola Funeral Home. MMS-Payne, Claremore.

Kellyville

Newton, Michael Wayne Sr., 74, Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Private family services. Green Hill, Sapulpa.

Sand Springs

Hanson, Jonnie, 88, retired Gilcrease Junior High School office manager, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Jamett, Hellen, 88, retired retail saleswoman, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Parrish, Helen Louise, 87, homemaker, died Tuesday, Jan. 12. Visitation 1-3 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Dillon Funeral Service.

Williams, Clara, 92, homemaker, died Monday, Jan. 11. Private family services. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News