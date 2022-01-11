Deaths published Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2021

TULSA
Barry, Emily, 102, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 2. Services pending. Cremation Society.
Boshuizen, Johanna, 93, died Saturday, Jan. 8. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Services pending.
Bowman, Victoria, 78, retired Veterans Affairs office manager, died Monday, Jan. 10. Private family services. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Burkhalter, Garnett, 93, retired McDonnell Douglas aircraft mechanic and World War II Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 3. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, Shiloh Baptist Church. Keith D. Biglow.
Byrne, Mary J., 93, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 8. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Cody, James Edward “Jim,” 65, demolition specialist, died Saturday, Jan. 8. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home.
Fritts, Susan J., 71, retired banker, died Saturday, Jan. 8. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, Redeemer Covenant Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Martin, Kelvin, 66, computer technician, died Monday, Jan. 10. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn.
McWilliams, Michael R., 85, Material Control and Cotterman Cos. entrepreneur, died Sunday, Jan. 9. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Scovel, Myrtle, 96, died Friday, Jan. 7. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, and service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Thomas, Walter L., 88, business owner, died Sunday, Jan. 9. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, at Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Friday, Fellowship Bible Church.
Wells, Dottie, 94, waitress, died Monday, Jan. 10. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Bittle, Donald, 84, Marine Corps veteran and retired McDonnell Douglas general manager, died Sunday, Jan. 9. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, RiverCrest Chapel and Event Center, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church. Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Machlan, Ralph Jr., 83, retired sewing machine store owner, died Monday, Jan. 10. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Overose, Keith Stephen, 74, Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, Jan. 10. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
Cleveland, Okla.
Floyd, Janet, 91, died Monday, Jan. 10. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Horn, Judith, 85, retired from Drumright Central Tech, formerly of Cleveland, died Monday, Jan. 10, in Norman. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Coweta
Griffith, Nicholas James “Nick,” 38, Union Public Schools teacher, died Sunday, Jan. 9, in Broken Arrow. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Coweta Assembly.
Owasso
Bass, Teresa Jo, 62, Oklahoma State University Behavioral Sciences patient services representative, died Monday, Jan. 10. Services pending. Mowery.
Hicks, Howard, 89, radio common carrier, died Saturday, Jan. 8. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Pawhuska
Stabler, Lina Jane, 87, retired Occidental Petroleum accountant, died Monday. Wake 7 p.m. Wednesday and service 9 a.m. Thursday, both at Indian Camp Chapel. Kendrick McCartney Johnson.
Sapulpa
Tittle, David Ronald Sr., 82, Wheatly Gaso warehouse supervisor and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Traditions Funeral Home, Kellyville, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Faith Baptist Church.
