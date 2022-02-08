 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022
0 entries

Deaths published Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Cozort, M.O., 84, retired M.O. Cozort Home Builders Inc. owner and Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow; graveside service 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

Gartside, Terry G., 75, Terry Gartside Realty and Coldwell Banker Select real estate broker, died Sunday, Jan. 30. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home. Private funeral services.

Glass, Ralph, 74, foreman, died Sunday, Feb. 6. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.

McMillan, Kevin, 63, IT project manager, died Wednesday, Feb. 2. Rosary 7 p.m. Sunday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, both at Christ the King Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Miller, Homer Charles, 92, retired Amoco manager and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 8. Rosary 7 p.m. Friday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, both at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Minyard, Anna T., 94, retired Brookside Church of Christ secretary. Died Friday, Feb. 4. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Ninde Brookside.

Moore, James D. “Jim,” 70, attorney and philanthropist, died Sunday, Feb. 6. Private reception. Ninde Brookside.

Morton, James Ronald "Jim," 81, retired teacher and Marine Corps Vietnam veteran, died Monday, Feb. 7. Services pending.

Neel, Renee, 66, homemaker, died Sunday, Feb. 6. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Pippin, Treva, 75, retired Couch Pharmacy bookkeeper and pharmacy technician, died Friday, Feb. 4. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Roberson, David, 78, pastor and Navy  veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 29. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Family Prayer Center. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Norman, Ronald, 78, retired auto fleet sales representative and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Feb. 7. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, RiverCrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Holy Family Cathedral, Tulsa. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby.

Peters, David, 75, retired from the Air Force, died Sunday, Feb. 6. Services pending. Floral Haven.

Redman, Jeanette, 90, Tulsa Community College professor of medical terminology and transcription, died Saturday, Feb. 5. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Shanley, Joyce, 94, retired Star Jewelers salesperson, died Friday, Feb. 4. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, and graveside service 1:30 p.m. Friday, Blackwell Cemetery, Blackwell.

Szeszulski, Donna, 84, teacher, died Tuesday, Feb. 1. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church. Garrett.

Coweta

Hodges, Travis Haskell Jr., 29, died Saturday, Feb. 5. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, CrossPoint Baptist Church.

Jenks

Ragsdale, Lawrence "LJ," 80, industrial meter reader and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 2. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Traditions Funeral Service, Kellyville, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Praise Center Ministries, Sapulpa.

Risenhoover, William “Bill,” 84, retired coach and principal, died Monday, Feb. 7. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church. Hargrove-Marker.

Owasso

Jones, Perry Dal, 77, automotive care business owner and Army veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 5. Services pending. Mowery.

Sand Springs

Trumbly-Robinson, Della, 75, retired Honeywell office manager, died Thursday, Feb. 3. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Talala

Sweet, Billy Leon, 89, Rockwell International and Boeing supervisor, died Friday, Feb. 4. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert