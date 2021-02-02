Deaths published Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021

TULSA
Beech, Vicki Lou (James), 74, Warehouse Market cashier, died Thursday, Jan. 28. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home.
Davis, Eric, 50, Raymond James private investor, died Monday, Feb. 1. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Davis, James W. Jr., 80, oil and gas purchasing manager, died Monday, Feb. 1. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Day, Mason Jr., 95, Day’s Menswear owner, died Sunday, Jan. 31. Viewing 10-10:45 a.m. Friday, Rose Hill Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Griffin, Betty, 93, homemaker, died Thursday, Jan. 28. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, First Church of the Nazarene, Muskogee. Cremation Society.
Logan, Mary Sue, 100, Berkshire Hathaway real estate agent, died Friday, Jan. 29. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Private family services.
McCaffery, Helene, 70, cashier, died Feb. 1. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Snider, Robert “Trebor Redins,” 70, musician and minister, died Thursday, Jan. 28. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Thursday and service 2:30 p.m. Friday, both at Reed-Culver Funeral Home, Tahlequah.
Whetstine, Gladys Bernieze, 98, retired Tulsa Public Schools educator and administrator, died Saturday, Jan. 30. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Ninde Brookside Funeral Home.
Witts, Roger H., 76, chemical engineering salesman, died Monday, Feb. 1. Memorial service 3 p.m. Thursday, Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church. Moore’s Eastlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Lawson, Gladys L., 98, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 31. Viewing 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Loney, Sammie, 86, Ford Glass Plant hot-end specialist and Navy veteran, died Monday, Feb. 1. No services planned. Hayhurst.
McMurray, Sharon Kay, 74, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Brown Funeral Home, Coweta.
Jennings
Alexander, Marvin C. Jr., 87, Ford Glass Plant supervisor, died Monday, Feb. 1. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Okmulgee
Rider, Edith Luri “Edie,” 80, preschool teacher, died Friday, Jan. 29. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Moore’s Memory Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.
Townsell, Roy, 74, Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority diesel mechanic, died Friday, Jan. 22. Visitation 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Wednesday, Rose Hill Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church South, Beggs.
Owasso
Diaz-Avalos, Maria Dolores, 63, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 1. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Jones, Joseph “Allen,” 82, retired Tulsa Fire Department firefighter and veteran, died Friday, Jan. 29. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Broadway Baptist Church. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Schulter
Cypert, Wilson, 76, Coast Guard veteran, died Monday, Feb. 1. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home Chapel, Okmulgee.
Sperry
Hammons, Kay (Adams), 78, retired bookkeeper, died Sunday, Jan. 31. Viewing and visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Johnson Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church.
Spiro
Neighbors, Alice, 92, surgical technician, died Sunday, Jan. 31. Visitation 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Powell Funeral Home, Hominy.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.