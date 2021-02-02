 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Beech, Vicki Lou (James), 74, Warehouse Market cashier, died Thursday, Jan. 28. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home.

Davis, Eric, 50, Raymond James private investor, died Monday, Feb. 1. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Davis, James W. Jr., 80, oil and gas purchasing manager, died Monday, Feb. 1. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.

Day, Mason Jr., 95, Day’s Menswear owner, died Sunday, Jan. 31. Viewing 10-10:45 a.m. Friday, Rose Hill Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Rose Hill Memorial Park.

Griffin, Betty, 93, homemaker, died Thursday, Jan. 28. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, First Church of the Nazarene, Muskogee. Cremation Society.

Logan, Mary Sue, 100, Berkshire Hathaway real estate agent, died Friday, Jan. 29. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Private family services.

McCaffery, Helene, 70, cashier, died Feb. 1. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Snider, Robert “Trebor Redins,” 70, musician and minister, died Thursday, Jan. 28. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Thursday and service 2:30 p.m. Friday, both at Reed-Culver Funeral Home, Tahlequah.

Whetstine, Gladys Bernieze, 98, retired Tulsa Public Schools educator and administrator, died Saturday, Jan. 30. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Ninde Brookside Funeral Home. 

Witts, Roger H., 76, chemical engineering salesman, died Monday, Feb. 1. Memorial service 3 p.m. Thursday, Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church. Moore’s Eastlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Lawson, Gladys L., 98, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 31. Viewing 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Broken Arrow

Loney, Sammie, 86, Ford Glass Plant hot-end specialist and Navy veteran, died Monday, Feb. 1. No services planned. Hayhurst.

McMurray, Sharon Kay, 74, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Brown Funeral Home, Coweta. 

Jennings

Alexander, Marvin C. Jr., 87, Ford Glass Plant supervisor, died Monday, Feb. 1. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Okmulgee

Rider, Edith Luri “Edie,” 80, preschool teacher, died Friday, Jan. 29. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Moore’s Memory Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.

Townsell, Roy, 74, Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority diesel mechanic, died Friday, Jan. 22. Visitation 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Wednesday, Rose Hill Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church South, Beggs.

Owasso

Diaz-Avalos, Maria Dolores, 63, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 1. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Sand Springs

Jones, Joseph “Allen,” 82, retired Tulsa Fire Department firefighter and veteran, died Friday, Jan. 29. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Broadway Baptist Church. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Schulter

Cypert, Wilson, 76, Coast Guard veteran, died Monday, Feb. 1. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home Chapel, Okmulgee.

Sperry

Hammons, Kay (Adams), 78, retired bookkeeper, died Sunday, Jan. 31. Viewing and visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Johnson Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church.

Spiro

Neighbors, Alice, 92, surgical technician, died Sunday, Jan. 31. Visitation 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Powell Funeral Home, Hominy.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News