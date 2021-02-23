 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Brehm, Leta, 101, retired Department of Energy accounting clerk, died Friday, Feb. 19. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Clinton City Cemetery, Clinton. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

Charon, Helena Jane, 90, homemaker, died Saturday, Feb. 20. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X Catholic Church.

Cupps, James, 79, retired from Horner Glass, died Friday, Feb. 19. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, House of Prayer Holiness Church, Claremore. MMS-Payne, Claremore.

Cutler, Betty, 84, retired registered nurse, died Monday, Feb. 22. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Deitz, W. Joe, 73, retired UPS human resources manager, pastor and Army veteran, died Friday, Feb 19. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 27, Evergreen Baptist Church, Bixby.

Ferguson, Thomas, 76, city of Ponca City parts superintendent and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Feb. 1. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Harris, Moisella H., 92, retired Oklahoma Employment Security Commission clerk, died Saturday, Feb. 20. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Skiatook.

Hoge, Edna “Edie,” 100, homemaker, died Friday, Feb. 5. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home Chapel.

Kramer, Betti L., 82, corporate jet interior renovator, died Thursday, Feb. 18. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Navab, Linda, 79, caregiver, died Monday, Feb. 22. No local services planned. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.

Pirtle, Alfred “Al,” 86, city of Tulsa waste water management worker, died Sunday, Feb. 21. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, and service 11:30 a.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Sedwick, Daryle Wayne, 70, aircraft painter and National Guard veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 21. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, and service noon Saturday, Home Gardens Church of Christ.

Stark, Jodie A., 94, anesthesiologist, died Saturday, Feb. 20. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Memorial Baptist Church.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Stamper, Gary, 73, Gary’s Plumbing owner, died Saturday, Feb. 20. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, New Beginnings Baptist Church.

Broken Arrow

Hitchcock, James, 67, Ford Glass Plant electrician, died Monday, Feb. 22. No services planned. Hayhurst.

Shackelford, Mary, 86, elementary teacher, died Monday, Feb. 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church.

Okmulgee

Love, Leslie, 85, machinist, welder and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Feb. 22. Viewing 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Second Baptist Church.

Mitchell, Robert, 93, dairy farmer and Army Air Forces veteran, died Friday, Feb. 19. Visitation 9 a.m.-noon Thursday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Morris Cemetery, Morris.

Sperry

Kelley, Gary Everett, 45, contractor and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 26. Memorial service 2:30 p.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church, Sapulpa. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News