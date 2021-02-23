Deaths published Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

TULSA
Brehm, Leta, 101, retired Department of Energy accounting clerk, died Friday, Feb. 19. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Clinton City Cemetery, Clinton. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Charon, Helena Jane, 90, homemaker, died Saturday, Feb. 20. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Cupps, James, 79, retired from Horner Glass, died Friday, Feb. 19. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, House of Prayer Holiness Church, Claremore. MMS-Payne, Claremore.
Cutler, Betty, 84, retired registered nurse, died Monday, Feb. 22. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Deitz, W. Joe, 73, retired UPS human resources manager, pastor and Army veteran, died Friday, Feb 19. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 27, Evergreen Baptist Church, Bixby.
Ferguson, Thomas, 76, city of Ponca City parts superintendent and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Feb. 1. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Harris, Moisella H., 92, retired Oklahoma Employment Security Commission clerk, died Saturday, Feb. 20. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Skiatook.
Hoge, Edna “Edie,” 100, homemaker, died Friday, Feb. 5. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home Chapel.
Kramer, Betti L., 82, corporate jet interior renovator, died Thursday, Feb. 18. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Navab, Linda, 79, caregiver, died Monday, Feb. 22. No local services planned. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Pirtle, Alfred “Al,” 86, city of Tulsa waste water management worker, died Sunday, Feb. 21. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, and service 11:30 a.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Sedwick, Daryle Wayne, 70, aircraft painter and National Guard veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 21. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, and service noon Saturday, Home Gardens Church of Christ.
Stark, Jodie A., 94, anesthesiologist, died Saturday, Feb. 20. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Memorial Baptist Church.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Stamper, Gary, 73, Gary’s Plumbing owner, died Saturday, Feb. 20. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, New Beginnings Baptist Church.
Broken Arrow
Hitchcock, James, 67, Ford Glass Plant electrician, died Monday, Feb. 22. No services planned. Hayhurst.
Shackelford, Mary, 86, elementary teacher, died Monday, Feb. 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church.
Okmulgee
Love, Leslie, 85, machinist, welder and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Feb. 22. Viewing 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Second Baptist Church.
Mitchell, Robert, 93, dairy farmer and Army Air Forces veteran, died Friday, Feb. 19. Visitation 9 a.m.-noon Thursday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Morris Cemetery, Morris.
Sperry
Kelley, Gary Everett, 45, contractor and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 26. Memorial service 2:30 p.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church, Sapulpa. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
