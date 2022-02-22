Deaths published Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022

TULSA
Brashear, Charlotte Ann, 93, homemaker, died Sunday, Feb. 13. Graveside service was held. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Carpenter, Helen L., 94, Amoco executive secretary, died Monday, Feb. 7. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, all at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Costas, Alice, 94, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 21. Services pending. Cremation Society.
DeWeese, Frantz Wallace, 102, National Tank welder and Army veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 17. Service was held Tuesday. Moore’s Memory.
Fugate, John Earnest “Johnny,” 79, retired Fugate Oil Co. owner and Army Reserve veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 22. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.
Mann, Hugh Lee, 83, died Wednesday, Feb. 16. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home.
Porter, Carol Ann, 64, homemaker, died Saturday, Feb. 19. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home Chapel.
Roach, Almeda Frances, 85, retired Tulsa Public Schools school psychologist, died Friday, Feb. 18. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Tecumseh Cemetery, Tecumseh. Ninde Brookside.
Verba, Donald Russell, 88, retired natural gas company superintendent and Navy veteran, died Friday, Feb. 18. Celebration of life 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Country Club at Woodland Hills. Rivercrest Cremation, Bixby.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Ecklar, Benjamin Edward Jr., 79, auditor, died Saturday, Feb. 19. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Thursday, March 3, and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 4, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
King, Julie Kay, 73, preschool teacher, died Sunday, Feb. 20. Memorial service pending. Hayhurst.
Smith, Rodney, 79, Rod Smith Commercial Real Estate Co. owner, died Wednesday, Feb. 16. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Tuesday, Asbury United Methodist Church Chapel, Tulsa. Hayhurst.
Claremore
Adams, James A., 74, security guard, died Saturday, Feb. 19. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Hewitt, Alfred, 93, died Tuesday, Feb. 22. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Jenks
Dunbar, Diane, 78, office manager, died Monday, Feb. 14. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.
Owasso
Aldridge, Carla R., 68, pet groomer, died Wednesday, Feb. 16. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel.
Davenport, Tommy D., 84, buffalo rancher and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 16. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Sapulpa
Edmiston, Ron L., 88, retired salesman and Army veteran, died Friday, Feb. 18. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby, and service 10 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church.
