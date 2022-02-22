 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022
0 entries

Deaths published Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Brashear, Charlotte Ann, 93, homemaker, died Sunday, Feb. 13. Graveside service was held. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Carpenter, Helen L., 94, Amoco executive secretary, died Monday, Feb. 7. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, all at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Costas, Alice, 94, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 21. Services pending. Cremation Society.

DeWeese, Frantz Wallace, 102, National Tank welder and Army veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 17. Service was held Tuesday. Moore’s Memory.

Fugate, John Earnest “Johnny,” 79, retired Fugate Oil Co. owner and Army Reserve veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 22. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.

Mann, Hugh Lee, 83, died Wednesday, Feb. 16. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home.

Porter, Carol Ann, 64, homemaker, died Saturday, Feb. 19. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home Chapel.

Roach, Almeda Frances, 85, retired Tulsa Public Schools school psychologist, died Friday, Feb. 18. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Tecumseh Cemetery, Tecumseh. Ninde Brookside.

Verba, Donald Russell, 88, retired natural gas company superintendent and Navy veteran, died Friday, Feb. 18. Celebration of life 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Country Club at Woodland Hills. Rivercrest Cremation, Bixby.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Ecklar, Benjamin Edward Jr., 79, auditor, died Saturday, Feb. 19. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Thursday, March 3, and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 4, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

King, Julie Kay, 73, preschool teacher, died Sunday, Feb. 20. Memorial service pending. Hayhurst.

Smith, Rodney, 79, Rod Smith Commercial Real Estate Co. owner, died Wednesday, Feb. 16. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Tuesday, Asbury United Methodist Church Chapel, Tulsa. Hayhurst.

Claremore

Adams, James A., 74, security guard, died Saturday, Feb. 19. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Cleveland, Okla.

Hewitt, Alfred, 93, died Tuesday, Feb. 22. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Jenks

Dunbar, Diane, 78, office manager, died Monday, Feb. 14. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.

Owasso

Aldridge, Carla R., 68, pet groomer, died Wednesday, Feb. 16. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel.

Davenport, Tommy D., 84, buffalo rancher and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 16. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Sapulpa

Edmiston, Ron L., 88, retired salesman and Army veteran, died Friday, Feb. 18. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby, and service 10 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert