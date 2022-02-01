 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths published Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022
  • Updated
TULSA

Bevins, Richard “Dick,” 86, M.W. Bevins Co. owner and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 29. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.

Carter, Thomas L., 93, automotive body and fender repair technician and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 30. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Gartside, Terry G., 75, Terry Gartside Realty and Coldwell Banker Select real estate broker, died Sunday, Jan. 30. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Martin Rutherford, Shannon, 51, chiropractor, died Thursday, Jan. 27. Celebration of life reception 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Stanleys Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Monday, First United Methodist Church.

O’Meilia, Jay, 94, artist, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Rosary 5:30 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Ivy Funeral Home Chapel, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Christ the King Catholic Church.

Park, James T. “Jim,” 74, retired from the Postal Service, died Saturday, Jan. 29. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.

Smith, Elvida, 90, Zebco assembly line worker, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Rosary 7:30 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Ivy Funeral Home Chapel, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Pius X Catholic Church.

Williams, Nehru S., 50, Big Nate’s Barber Shop owner, died Thursday, Jan. 27. Visitation 10-8 p.m. Friday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Collier, Janet, 80, TV Guide head of training, died Monday, Jan. 31. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Herzler, Roger, 76, retired American Airlines inspector and Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, Jan. 24. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Hayhurst.

Holman, Matt, 33, financial analyst and attorney, died Saturday, Jan. 29. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Life.Church. Hayhurst.

Laws, Steve, 72, SM Laws Construction owner, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Walton, Warren Wesley, 57, auto mechanic, died Monday, Jan. 31. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Mounds

Peterson, Hadley Elroy “Roy,” 84, real estate investor and Army veteran, died Friday, Jan. 28. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.

Owasso

Cox, Larry, 83, retired mortgage banker, died Friday, Jan. 28. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Saturday, Church 3434, Tulsa. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

Dotts, Diane F., 73, certified public accountant, died Sunday, Jan. 30. No services planned. Moore’s Rosewood.

Hulsey, Harlan G., 57, Autoglass Unlimited owner, died Saturday, Jan. 29. Services pending. Mowery.

Sand Springs

Bradfield, Donald Lee, 93, teacher, died Friday, Jan. 28. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Dillon Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church, Tulsa.

Sapulpa

Clark, Johnny, 82, banker and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Jan. 31. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Shibley, Stephen A., 71, teacher and coach, died Saturday, Jan. 29. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, Sapulpa Chieftain Center. Traditions, Kellyville.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

