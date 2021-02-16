 Skip to main content

Deaths published Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021
TULSA

Moore-Staggs, Dorothy, 59, PCES accountant and manager, died Saturday, Jan. 30. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Simmons, Loren Alvin, 70, appliance repair technician and Army veteran, died Friday, Feb. 12. Private family services. Mark Griffith Westwood.

Thompson, Wesley Earnest “Wes,” 81, F&M Bank auditor and veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 13. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Ford, Connie, 78, retired retail store manager, died Monday, Feb. 15. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

Newman, Richard E., 92, former Newspaper Printing Corp. advertising sales director and Army veteran, died Monday, Feb. 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Broken Arrow

Epperson, William “Bill,” 71, construction worker, died Friday, Feb. 12. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday and service 12:30 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Gladd, Mary, 82, Republic National Bank secretary, died Sunday, Feb. 14. No services planned. Hayhurst.

Helm, David Joe, 69, remodeler and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 11. Viewing noon-2 p.m. Saturday and service 3 p.m. Sunday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Olendorff, John, 73, Public Service Company of Oklahoma systems analyst and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 11. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Haskell

Forrester, Ruth, 85, oil and gas management consultant, died Thursday, Feb. 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Robertson Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Jennings

Pratt, Marie, 80, died Monday, Feb. 15. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Norman

Cullison, John “Jeff,” 55, restaurant and hotel hospitality manager, died Saturday, Feb. 13. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Sand Springs

Reese-Martin, Ambra “Amy,” 47, accountant, died Wednesday, Feb. 10. Visitation 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Solace Church, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

