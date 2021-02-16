Deaths published Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021

TULSA
Moore-Staggs, Dorothy, 59, PCES accountant and manager, died Saturday, Jan. 30. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Simmons, Loren Alvin, 70, appliance repair technician and Army veteran, died Friday, Feb. 12. Private family services. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Thompson, Wesley Earnest “Wes,” 81, F&M Bank auditor and veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 13. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Ford, Connie, 78, retired retail store manager, died Monday, Feb. 15. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Newman, Richard E., 92, former Newspaper Printing Corp. advertising sales director and Army veteran, died Monday, Feb. 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Epperson, William “Bill,” 71, construction worker, died Friday, Feb. 12. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday and service 12:30 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Gladd, Mary, 82, Republic National Bank secretary, died Sunday, Feb. 14. No services planned. Hayhurst.
Helm, David Joe, 69, remodeler and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 11. Viewing noon-2 p.m. Saturday and service 3 p.m. Sunday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Olendorff, John, 73, Public Service Company of Oklahoma systems analyst and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 11. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Haskell
Forrester, Ruth, 85, oil and gas management consultant, died Thursday, Feb. 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Robertson Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Jennings
Pratt, Marie, 80, died Monday, Feb. 15. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Norman
Cullison, John “Jeff,” 55, restaurant and hotel hospitality manager, died Saturday, Feb. 13. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Reese-Martin, Ambra “Amy,” 47, accountant, died Wednesday, Feb. 10. Visitation 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Solace Church, Tulsa.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.