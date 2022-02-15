 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths published Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022
TULSA

Faber, Wilma, 88, registered nurse, died Sunday, Feb. 13. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and celebration of life service 1 p.m. Thursday, Garnett Road Baptist Church.

Franklin, Charles Lorun III, 74, oil and gas quality control inspector, died Saturday, Feb. 12. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Chapel.

Littrell, Betty Jewel, 89, died Monday, Feb. 14. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel. Interment to follow, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Lysinger, Marcia L., 82, printing business owner, died Monday, Feb. 14. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

Spencer, C.D., 84, dentist, died Friday, Feb. 11. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

Wilson, Sharon, 78, Aetna Insurance retired supervisor, died Monday, Feb. 14. Graveside service 2:30 p.m. Friday, Park Grove Cemetery, Broken Arrow, and memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Heritage United Methodist Church, Broken Arrow. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Zickefoose, Pamela, 70, orthotics/prosthetics specialist, died Thursday, Feb. 10. Services pending. Garrett, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bristow

Mack, Louis, 71, U.S. Postal Service employee and Army veteran, died Feb. 9. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.

Broken Arrow

Green, Lisa, 67, clerical/administration, died Wednesday, Feb. 9. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Thursday, Rhema Bible Church Chapel. Garrett.

Scism, John, 74, roofer, died Sunday, Feb. 13. Viewing 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Garrett Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow at Park Grove Cemetery. 

Collinsville

Smith, Davis J., 82, International Union of Operating Engineers heavy equipment operator and pipeliner, died Monday, Feb. 14. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.

Grove

Farris, William “Bill,” 69 former Yuba Heat Transfer employee and self-employed business consultant, died Saturday, Feb. 12. Service 1 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Hominy

Carter, Dylon, 27, died Friday, Feb. 11. Service pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Noel, Willa Mae, 93, homemaker, died Thursday Jan. 19. Memorial service 11 a.m Friday, Church of the Nazarene. Powell Funeral Home.

Miami, Okla.

Ritchie, Bobby, 73, retired Marine Corps counterintelligence team leader and veteran, died Monday, Feb. 14. Memorial service pending. Green Hill, Owasso.

Sapulpa

McKown, James “Jim,” 76, retired Air Force, died Friday, Feb. 11. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, and service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home; interment Green Hill Memorial Gardens.

Skiatook

Martin, James, 76, retired from Ceja, died Sunday, Feb. 13. Service pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Death notices policy

