Deaths published Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021

TULSA
Alexander, Ezra, 92, Army veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Thursday and service noon Friday, both at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.
Brown, Charles O., 89, retired stonemason and Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 31. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Edenwood Apartments Community Center. Ninde Brookside.
Foland, Mary Kathryn, 92, teacher and counselor, died Tuesday, Feb. 2. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday and memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Anthony, Kan.
Harlan, Larry, 70, Wonderbread employee, died Wednesday, Feb. 3. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Kirberger, Phyllis, 86, legal secretary, died Tuesday, Feb. 9. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Matetich Chandler, AnnaJo, 96, homemaker, died Saturday, Feb. 6. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Rios, German E., 66, mediator and Spanish-English interpreter, died Saturday, Jan. 23. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel and livestreamed at moorefuneral.com.
Swatsenbarg, Bobby Dean, 68, welder and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 7. Memorial visitation 3-6 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Kannady, James W. “Jim,” 74, farmer, rancher and Army veteran, died Monday, Feb. 8. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, New Beginnings Baptist Church.
Broken Arrow
Cantwell, Matthew, 46, State Farm insurance agent, died Monday, Feb. 8. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, The Assembly.
Coughran, Samuel James, 55, professional wrestler, died Monday, Feb. 8. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.
Duke, Ron, 74, vending route salesman and remodeling contractor, died Thursday, Feb. 4. No services planned. Hayhurst.
Fisher, Howard L. “Bud,” 84, creative consultant, died Sunday, Feb. 7. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Thursday with visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, all at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Scott, Jonathan Lloyd, 86, Sam’s Club door greeter, died Friday, Feb. 5. Viewing 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa. Private funeral services.
Cleveland, Okla.
Huddleston, F. Lloyd, 74, truck driver, died Monday, Feb. 8. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Owasso
Madden, R. Keith, 69, sales representative, died Sunday, Feb. 7. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Pilgrim Rock Lodge 522, Tulsa. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Sand Springs
Adams, Raymond, 76, retired Air Force aircraft mechanic, died Friday, Feb. 5. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Tulsa Gospel Assembly, Tulsa. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Newberry, Sheila, 58, homemaker, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel.
