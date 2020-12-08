 Skip to main content
Deaths published Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020
Deaths published Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020

TULSA

Aguirre, Jose G., 74, construction worker, died Tuesday, Dec. 8. Services pending. Schaudt’s.

Cole, Arles, 96, salesman and World War II Navy veteran, died Friday, Dec. 4. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Ellis, Juanita Louise, 99, homemaker, died Tuesday, Dec. 8. Private family services. Mark Griffith Westwood.

Flores, Lillian L., 90, Oklahoma Natural Gas human resources and payroll manager, died Monday, Dec. 7. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Hodges, Faye, 90, retired Safeway warehouse distributor, died Sunday, Dec. 6. Private family services. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

Holcomb, Donald E., 83, police officer and Air National Guard veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 24. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Joyner, John F., 81, J.J. Marketing owner, formerly of Tulsa, died Thursday, Dec. 3, in Dallas. Private services. Moore’s Southlawn.

Newman, Barbara Jean, 96, homemaker, died Monday, Dec. 7. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home. Memorial service pending.

Romine, Donald Earl, 76, Occidental Oil & Gas vice president, died Monday, Dec. 7. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Ryan, Cathy, 71, retired accountant, died Sunday, Dec. 6. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Calvary Cemetery. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Stevenson, Robert, 69, business owner, died Thursday, Dec. 3. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Serenity Funeral Home.

Swatsenbarg, Helen, 88, dietary services worker, died Sunday, Dec. 6. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday and service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Baker, Martin Albert Jr., 97, retired American Airlines mechanic, died Sunday, Dec. 6. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Bixby Cemetery. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

McKerley, Ray Gene, 81, horticulturist and Army veteran, died Friday, Dec. 4. Viewing 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry.

Rouse, Patricia, 87, accountant, died Wednesday, Dec. 2. Virtual service 1 p.m. Monday. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial, Tulsa.

Broken Arrow

Heard, Juanita, 93, Tulsa County deputy county clerk, died Friday, Dec. 4. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Lepper, Jerry, 80, Christian publishing salesman and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 2. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. 

Claremore

Burks, Helen Virginia, 85, homemaker, died Saturday, Dec. 5. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, MMS-Payne Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Pryor Family Cemetery, Stuart.

Cleveland, Okla.

Brown, Vernon Jr., 68, elevator mechanic, died Monday, Dec. 7. Visitation noon-7 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Woodland Cemetery.

Oklahoma City

Vanderpool, James “Jim,” 75, flooring company owner, died Friday, Dec 4. Visitation 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Schaudt's Funeral Home, Okmulgee, and graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Okmulgee Cemetery, Okmulgee.

Owasso

Blaikie, Bonnie Jo, 89, Safeway meat wrapper, died Monday, Dec 7. Services pending. Mowery.

Wells, Coeta Colleen, 86, homemaker, died Sunday, Dec. 6. Services pending. Mowery.

Sand Springs

English, Aaron Joseph, 22, nursery trimmer, died Saturday, Dec. 5. Services pending. Mark Griffith Riverside.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

