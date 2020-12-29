Deaths published Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020

TULSA
Dodson, Helen Colleen, 97, Springer Clinic credit manager, died Saturday, Dec. 26. Graveside service 1 pm. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Rosewood.
Evans, Evelyn, 80, homemaker, died Monday, Dec. 28. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Goins, Hugh D., 75, retired banker and cattle rancher, died Friday, Dec. 25. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.
Harper, Florence Knight, 82, died Saturday, Dec. 26. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Friday, Williamson-Spradlin Funeral Home, Wetumka, and service 1 p.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church, Wetumka.
Helker, Reba, 81, retired Tulsa Public Schools administrative assistant, died Monday, Dec. 28. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Hershberger, Ronald Lee, 74, pastor, died Saturday, Dec. 26. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
McLain, Caroljean, 78, insurance claims adjuster, died Wednesday, Dec. 23. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Add’Vantage Funeral Service, and graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Renne, Vera, 95, title clerk, formerly of Tulsa, died Saturday, Dec. 26, in Sherman, Texas. Service 12:30 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Roberts, Patricia, 84, Roberts Supply co-owner, died Friday, Dec. 25. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Schiefen, Marie, 97, homemaker, died Sunday, Dec. 27. Graveside service 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Rodriguez, Jesus, 67, bus driver, died Tuesday, Dec. 22. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday, St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Tulsa. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Watkins, Franklin Dale, 83, Watkins Sand Co. president, died Sunday, Dec. 27. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Leonard-Marker Funeral Home.
Broken Arrow
Frohrip, Lester, 93, farmer, died Monday, Dec. 28. Viewing 1-6 p.m. Wednesday with visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Private family services.
Harrell, Jim, 79, retired chemical manufacturing company vice president and Air National Guard veteran, formerly of Broken Arrow, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, in Naples, Fla. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Hull, Margaret, 85, secretary, died Sunday, Dec. 27. Services pending. Floral Haven.
West, Sheri, 57, United Airlines customer service representative, died Thursday, Dec. 24. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Claremore
Jones, Patsy, 94, nurse, died Friday, Dec. 25. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Rice Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Claremore Assembly of God.
Tsosie, Larry Jon, 59, Glenpool Waterworks director, died Monday, Dec. 28. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Quapaw Tribal Longhouse, Quapaw. Fitzgerald Ivy, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Crowley, Rosalind, 78, data-entry clerk, died Monday, Dec. 28. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Nelson, Raud, 55, electrician, died Saturday, Dec. 26. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Collinsville
Kerr, Jack F., 94, retired petroleum landman and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 22. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso; service 10 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church, Owasso; and graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Coweta
Rusher, Deborah "Debbie," 56, EMSA paramedic, died Monday, Dec. 28. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Grove
McCormick, Carole A., 82, died Wednesday, Dec. 23. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church. Nichols-Stephens.
Kellyville
Foley, Alvin Wayne, 90, retired from McDonnell Douglas and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 26. Service 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Traditions Funeral Home Chapel.
Owasso
Aston, Stephen, 79, truck driver, died Friday, Dec. 25. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Collinsville Christian Church, Collinsville. Mowery.
Gillespie, Jerry, 74, Callidus Technologies sales manager and Army National Guard veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 23. Services pending. Mowery.
Harting, Virginia, 88, homemaker, died Friday, Dec. 18. Private family services. Cremation Society, Tulsa.
Pawnee
Webb, Floyd Sr., 87, accountant and Army veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 24. Visitations 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Poteet Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Highland Cemetery Eshel Chapel.
Sand Springs
Powers, Fannie Jane, 79, homemaker, died Monday, Dec. 28. Visitation 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Dillon Funeral Service.
Sapulpa
McGowan, Mary Ellen, 91, secretary, died Sunday, Dec. 27. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Smith Funeral Home Chapel.
Terlton
Collins, Chester, 83, oil and gas machinist and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 24. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and interment 2 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
