Deaths published Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021
Deaths published Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021

TULSA

Bell, Susan N., 81, retired Broadway theater company manager, died Friday, Dec. 24. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Campbell, Mardell L., 93, small-business owner, died Tuesday, Dec. 28. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Cantrell, Barbara Conkwright, 67, homemaker, died Monday, Dec. 27. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Harrison, Brenda Lois (Francis), 76, purchasing agent, died Monday, Dec. 27. Viewing and visitation 1-7 p.m. Friday, Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry; service 11 a.m. Saturday, Carbondale Assembly of God; and graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Ridgelawn Cemetery, Collinsville.

Isam, Charles, 93, retired Sears & Roebuck furniture and appliance repairman, died Monday, Dec. 27. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

McElhaney, Charles Duane “Mac,” 86, accountant and Army veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 25. Service 8:30 a.m. Friday, Trinity Baptist Church. Mark Griffith Westwood.

Powers, Canon John C. “Jack,” 85, retired Episcopal rector, died Monday, Dec. 27. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Fulton, Robert Jr., 99, retired Saint Francis Hospital chief radiological technician and Army veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 23. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Heritage United Methodist Church.

Kuykendall, Charlotte, 77, financial analyst, died Thursday, Dec. 23. No services planned. Garrett.

Parsons, Gary, 89, retired American Airlines production control director, died Sunday, Dec. 19. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home; service 1 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen's United Methodist Church, followed by graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. 

Pray, Ryan, 69, American Airlines OSM and Army veteran, died Monday, Dec. 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Smith, Raymond, 82, bank president, Army and Air Force National Guardsman, died Sunday, Dec. 26. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.

Glenpool

Ward, Betty Elmore, 80, mortgage payment processor,, died Saturday, Dec. 25. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Hominy

Lazelle, Nancy, 84, died Thursday, Dec. 23. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and graveside service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, A.J. Powell Memorial Cemetery.

Morris

Ashley, Dick, 91, Postal Service employee and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 25. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, Okmulgee, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church.

Muskogee

Lambert, Willie Jr., 88, ACME engineer, died Wednesday, Dec. 22. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, Gary Kelly’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, Tulsa, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Three Rivers Cowboy Church.

Skiatook

Wilhelm, Mary Arlene, 89, state of Kansas Parks and Recreation bookkeeper, died Thursday, Dec. 23. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Yale

Wessel, Randy, 62, terminal operator, died Sunday, Dec. 26. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Palmer Marler Funeral Home, Cushing, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Yale Assembly of God.

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

