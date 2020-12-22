 Skip to main content

Deaths published Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020
Deaths published Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020

TULSA

Anderson, Erik Christian, 77, general contractor, died Sunday, Dec. 20. No services planned. Ninde Brookside.

Conant, James Bryant, 54, Brown & Brown Insurance Co. senior insurance analyst, died Friday, Dec. 18. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Cruz, Rodrigo, 83, maintenance worker and Army veteran, died Friday, Dec. 18. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Fritz, Terry, 73, banker, died Monday, Dec. 21. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs.

Haney, Brenda S., 72, computer programmer, died Sunday, Dec. 20. Private family services. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Jamison, Dorothy K., 82, homemaker, formerly of Tulsa, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, in Katy, Texas. Viewing 10 a.m.-noon Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 12:30 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Kirkendoll, Charles, 68, cement truck driver and Army veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 20. Services pending. Serenity.

Man, Ngai Khaw, 75, homemaker, died Saturday, Dec. 19. Visitation 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.

Ott, John Walter, 85, veteran, died Monday, Dec. 21. Viewing 2-5 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Studebaker, Russell, 82, horticulturist, died Sunday, Dec. 20. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Stanleys Funeral Home Chapel.

Tiefenthaler, Janice “Jan," 74, retired human resources manager, died Friday, Dec. 18. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Schaudt’s.

Wigger, Eileen, 95, homemaker, died Monday, Dec. 21. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Rhea, Betty, 93, Occidental Petroleum secretary, died Wednesday, Dec. 16. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Glenpool

Kuentzel, Raymond, 90, newspaper advertising representative and Army veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 19. No services scheduled. Green Hill, Sapulpa.

