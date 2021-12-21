Deaths published Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

TULSA
Betts, Elizabeth “Betsy,” 67, Avis corporate trainer, died Friday, Dec. 17. Private family service. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Barnes, Jerry, 79, automotive salesman, died Monday, Dec. 20. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Curtis Paynter, Vivian Louise, 98, homemaker, died Saturday, Dec. 18. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
Martin, Stan, 56, ONEOK Inc. director of I.T. operations, died Saturday, Dec. 18. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Camp Loughridge Temple Conference Center. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Morris, Greg, 57, Sand Springs Public Schools CFO and Army veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 18. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Oleinick, Samuel R., 89, retired physician, died Tuesday, Dec. 21. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Sanditen, Robert “Bob,” 84, stock broker and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 18. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Simpson, Marsie Lee, 76, hairstylist, died Thursday, Dec. 16. Service noon Thursday, Dec. 23, Jack’s Memory Chapel.
Sturm, Charles, 82, died Saturday, Dec. 11. Rosary 7 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church.
Taylor, Jo, 54, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office court clerk, died Sunday, Dec. 19. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Voorhees, Geraldine Louise, 86, Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Tuesday, Dec. 21. Service pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Watson, Lois E., 74, optometrist assistant, died Monday, Dec. 20. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Woodard, Lon L., 82, Environmental Action supervisor and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 16. Services pending. Jack's Memory Chapel.
Woodward, Linda Jo, 71, accountant, died Sunday, Dec. 19. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Okmulgee Cemetery.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Clements, Thomas, 78, retired Shell Oil Co. administrator and Navy veteran, died Monday, Dec. 20. Visitation 1-3:30 p.m. and service 4 p.m. Thursday, both at Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, Bixby.
Green, Elizabeth “Donnell,” 94, OGE public relations, died Friday, Dec. 17. Service was Tuesday, Parks Brothers Funeral Service Chapel, Chandler.
Collinsville
Griffin, Brian H., 59, Oil Capital Sheet Metal shop foreman, died Saturday, Dec. 18. Service pending. Reynolds & Sons Funeral Home.
Sand Springs
Bailey, Stanley Nelson, 69, federal government service project manager and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 19. Services pending. Moore’s Memory Chapel.
Ward, Grady Lee, 87, retired lawn care provider and Marine veteran, died Monday, Dec. 20. Private family services. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer, Tulsa.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.