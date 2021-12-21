 Skip to main content
Deaths published Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021
TULSA

Betts, Elizabeth “Betsy,” 67, Avis corporate trainer, died Friday, Dec. 17. Private family service. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Barnes, Jerry, 79, automotive salesman, died Monday, Dec. 20. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Curtis Paynter, Vivian Louise, 98, homemaker, died Saturday, Dec. 18. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.

Martin, Stan, 56, ONEOK Inc. director of I.T. operations, died Saturday, Dec. 18. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Camp Loughridge Temple Conference Center. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.

Morris, Greg, 57, Sand Springs Public Schools CFO and Army veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 18. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.

Oleinick, Samuel R., 89, retired physician, died Tuesday, Dec. 21. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Sanditen, Robert “Bob,” 84, stock broker and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 18. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Simpson, Marsie Lee, 76, hairstylist, died Thursday, Dec. 16. Service noon Thursday, Dec. 23, Jack’s Memory Chapel.

Sturm, Charles, 82, died Saturday, Dec. 11. Rosary 7 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church.

Taylor, Jo, 54, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office court clerk, died Sunday, Dec. 19. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

Voorhees, Geraldine Louise, 86, Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Tuesday, Dec. 21. Service pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

Watson, Lois E., 74, optometrist assistant, died Monday, Dec. 20. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Woodard, Lon L., 82, Environmental Action supervisor and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 16. Services pending. Jack's Memory Chapel.

Woodward, Linda Jo, 71, accountant, died Sunday, Dec. 19. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Okmulgee Cemetery.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Clements, Thomas, 78, retired Shell Oil Co. administrator and Navy veteran, died Monday, Dec. 20. Visitation 1-3:30 p.m. and service 4 p.m. Thursday, both at Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, Bixby.

Green, Elizabeth “Donnell,” 94, OGE public relations, died Friday, Dec. 17. Service was Tuesday, Parks Brothers Funeral Service Chapel, Chandler. 

Collinsville

Griffin, Brian H., 59, Oil Capital Sheet Metal shop foreman, died Saturday, Dec. 18. Service pending. Reynolds & Sons Funeral Home.

Sand Springs

Bailey, Stanley Nelson, 69, federal government service project manager and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 19. Services pending. Moore’s Memory Chapel.

Ward, Grady Lee, 87, retired lawn care provider and Marine veteran, died Monday, Dec. 20. Private family services. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

