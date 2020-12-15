Deaths published Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020

TULSA
Chartier, Roy, 82, machinist, died Saturday, Dec. 12. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Church, Michael, 68, pizza deliverer, died Thursday, Dec. 10. Graveside service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Endres, Robert, 97, pediatrician and Army veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 12. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Ernst, Charlene, 90, homemaker, died Tuesday, Dec. 8. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Etzkorn, Donald, 88, retired Don’s Auto Repair owner and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 15. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel, webcast at moorefuneral.com.
Le, Hoang Viet, 87, retired priest, died Sunday, Dec. 13. Vigil 6-8 p.m. Thursday, rosary 6-8 p.m. Friday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, all at St. Joseph Vietnamese Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Meyer, Stephen Patrick, 66, computer specialist, died Tuesday, Dec. 15. Private family services. Moore’s Rosewood.
Searcy, Hubertina Leonarda, 75, retired letter carrier, died Sunday, Dec. 13. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, Christ the King Catholic Church.
Seaton, Donna Kay, 66, education custodial worker, died Thursday, Dec. 10. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Dillon Funeral Home Chapel, Sand Springs.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Sims, Mary E., 93, homemaker, died Thursday, Dec. 10. Viewing 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Collinsville
Buller, Johnny Roy, 90, auto parts salesman, died Sunday, Dec. 13. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Sapulpa
Hill, Barbara Sue, 79, homemaker, died Sunday, Dec. 13. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10:30 a.m. Friday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home.
Wilson, Mary Ellen, 82, Tulsa Public Schools cafeteria manager, died Monday, Dec. 14. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.