Deaths published Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021
Deaths published Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

TULSA

Blackwell, Richard Dean, 72, wireman and Navy veteran, died Monday, Dec. 13. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Bledsoe, Mark Landon, 57, plumber and Army veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 4. Private family service. Dillon, Sand Springs.

Funderburk, Ronald R., 84, construction cost estimator, died Monday, Dec. 13. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

McFerran, Melba L., 96, retired from the Postal Service and real estate agent, died Sunday, Dec. 12. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church, LeFlore. Ninde Brookside.

Orbison, Patricia, 69, real estate agent, died Thursday, Dec. 9. Services pending. Cremation Society.

Revere, Thomas E., 70, retired Paragon Films information services vice president, died Sunday, Dec. 12. Service pending. Ninde Brookside.

Ribak, Loretta, 68, retired registered nurse, died Friday, Dec. 10. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Sears, Patrick, 72, technology consultant and Army veteran, died Friday, Dec. 10. Celebration of life pending. Schaudt's.

Shannon, Ellen, 83, artist and instructor, died Sunday, Dec. 12. Prayer service 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Calvary Cemetery Chapel. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Sumpter, Katrin, 73, died Dec. 13. Private family services. Stumpff, Bartlesville.

Wilson, Georgann, 82, art teacher, died Sunday, Dec. 12. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Stanleys Funeral Service. Services pending.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Stewart, Dan F., 84, Phillips Petroleum mechanical engineer, died Tuesday, Dec. 7. Service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Riverview Baptist Church. Leonard-Marker.

Broken Arrow

Gibbs, Mary Jo, 76, elementary school teacher, died Monday, Dec. 13. Rosary 6 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Church of St. Benedict.

Gibeau, Edward, 87, Aeromet meteorologist and retired from the Air Force, died Friday, Dec. 10. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Goins, Darlene, 85, homemaker, died Friday, Dec. 10. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Thursday, The Assembly. Hayhurst.

Harris, Elizabeth, 62, self-employed oil and gas wells manager, died Friday, Dec. 10. Family services. Hayhurst.

Wright, Tony “Allen” Jr., 43, formerly Tulsa Parks Department employee, died Wednesday, Dec. 1. Memorial service 10 a.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, and graveside service 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Park Grove Cemetery.

Coweta

Hurley-Lunsford, Lorena A., 76, teacher, died Saturday, Dec. 11. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10:30 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Hominy

Schenck-Lewis, Tiffany, 49, died Sunday, Dec. 12. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, Church of the Nazarene. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Pryor

Carter-Greif, Helen, 91, full charge bookkeeper, died Friday, Dec. 3. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and celebration of life 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Stephens-Key Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, Lawson Cemetery, Yale.

Sand Springs

Davis, Donald, 74, Tulsa Parks Department foreman, died Sunday, Dec. 12. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Tulsa. Cremation Society, Tulsa.

Sapulpa

Bishop, Archie Dwain, 96, auto parts business owner and World War II Army Air Forces veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 9. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Green Hill Funeral Home Chapel.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

