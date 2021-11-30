Deaths published Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

TULSA
Blanco, Maria, 79, died Monday, Nov. 8. Service held Nov. 20. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Dyke, David B., 64, Midcontinent Insurance Co. claims vice president, died Sunday, Nov. 28. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Edwards, Walter, 97, petroleum industry geologist and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 27. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Eubanks, Robin B., 79, advertising account executive, died Saturday, Nov. 27. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Tulsa. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
Heisley, Jennifer, 46, Christner Trucking senior driver manager, died Monday, Nov. 29. Funeral Mass 2 p.m. Friday, Church of Saint Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Perkins, Rudolph H., 69, tennis pro/instructor, died Tuesday, Nov. 23. Service pending. Reynolds/AdamsCrest.
Russell, Martha Jo, 74, homemaker, died Monday, Nov. 29. Viewing 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Angus Acres Church, Sand Springs. Burial 12:30 p.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
Shropshire, Judy, 74, homemaker and Merle Norman employee, died Wednesday, Nov. 24. Visitation 10-11 a.m. and memorial service 11 a.m., both Friday at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
West, Rebecca, 71, registered nurse, died Friday, Nov. 26. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Dozier, Harold S., 91, manufacturing vice resident and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Nov. 29. Service 10 a.m. Friday, South Tulsa Baptist Church. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Havener, Ellen “Jane,” 89, homemaker, died Monday, Nov. 29. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service and Crematory, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Leonard First Baptist Church, Leonard.
Broken Arrow
Cape, Philip, 58, engineer, died Friday, Nov. 26. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, Rhema Chapel. Hayhurst.
Hewitt, Fred, 81, retired truck driver and rancher, died Sunday, Nov. 28. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service Vernon Cemetery, Coweta.
Loyd, Kalin, 40, railroad conductor, died Thursday, Nov. 25. No services scheduled. Hayhurst.
Marti, Judith Ann, 78, died Nov. 28. Service 1 p.m. Friday, Elm Grove Community Church, Chester. Burial at Bethel Cemetery. Pierce Funeral Home, Fairview.
Mosier, Suzanne, 74, Lone Oak Building & Remodeling bookkeeper, died Monday, Nov. 29. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, Calvary Cemetery, Tulsa. Hayhurst.
Solis, Eugenio “Jim,” 62, American Foundering cord maker, died Monday, Nov. 29. Visitation 4-6 p.m. and Rosary 6 p.m., both Thursday at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, Tulsa, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, Saint Thomas More Catholic Church, Tulsa.
Drumright
Gibson, Kathleen, 93, died Thursday, Nov. 25. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Drumright First Baptist Church. Michael’s Funeral Home.
Owasso
Pittman, Jackie Dale, 73, Danny’s Auto Salvage owner, died Thursday, Nov. 25. Services pending. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Ledbetter, Linda Kay “Wofford,” 62, health care administer, died Monday, Nov. 29. Private family services. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Riverside.
Sapulpa
Bevenue, Donnie, 75, welder and Army veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 28. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Traditions Funeral Chapel, Kellyville, and burial will follow, Bevenue Family Cemetery.
Turley
Grimes, Jack Othel Jr., 76, Jack’s Auto Supply owner and Army veteran. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel, Owasso.
