Deaths published Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
TULSA

Blanco, Maria, 79, died Monday, Nov. 8. Service held Nov. 20. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Dyke, David B., 64, Midcontinent Insurance Co. claims vice president, died Sunday, Nov. 28. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

Edwards, Walter, 97, petroleum industry geologist and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 27. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Eubanks, Robin B., 79, advertising account executive, died Saturday, Nov. 27. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Tulsa. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.

Heisley, Jennifer, 46, Christner Trucking senior driver manager, died Monday, Nov. 29. Funeral Mass 2 p.m. Friday, Church of Saint Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Perkins, Rudolph H., 69, tennis pro/instructor, died Tuesday, Nov. 23. Service pending. Reynolds/AdamsCrest.

Russell, Martha Jo, 74, homemaker, died Monday, Nov. 29. Viewing 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Angus Acres Church, Sand Springs. Burial 12:30 p.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. 

Shropshire, Judy, 74, homemaker and Merle Norman employee, died Wednesday, Nov. 24. Visitation 10-11 a.m. and memorial service 11 a.m., both Friday at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

West, Rebecca, 71, registered nurse, died Friday, Nov. 26. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Dozier, Harold S., 91, manufacturing vice resident and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Nov. 29. Service 10 a.m. Friday, South Tulsa Baptist Church. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Havener, Ellen “Jane,” 89, homemaker, died Monday, Nov. 29. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service and Crematory, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Leonard First Baptist Church, Leonard.

Broken Arrow

Cape, Philip, 58, engineer, died Friday, Nov. 26. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, Rhema Chapel. Hayhurst.

Hewitt, Fred, 81, retired truck driver and rancher, died Sunday, Nov. 28. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service Vernon Cemetery, Coweta.

Loyd, Kalin, 40, railroad conductor, died Thursday, Nov. 25. No services scheduled. Hayhurst.

Marti, Judith Ann, 78, died Nov. 28. Service 1 p.m. Friday, Elm Grove Community Church, Chester. Burial at Bethel Cemetery. Pierce Funeral Home, Fairview.

Mosier, Suzanne, 74, Lone Oak Building & Remodeling bookkeeper, died Monday, Nov. 29. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, Calvary Cemetery, Tulsa. Hayhurst.

Solis, Eugenio “Jim,” 62, American Foundering cord maker, died Monday, Nov. 29. Visitation 4-6 p.m. and Rosary 6 p.m., both Thursday at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, Tulsa, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, Saint Thomas More Catholic Church, Tulsa.

Drumright

Gibson, Kathleen, 93, died Thursday, Nov. 25. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Drumright First Baptist Church. Michael’s Funeral Home.

Owasso

Pittman, Jackie Dale, 73, Danny’s Auto Salvage owner, died Thursday, Nov. 25. Services pending. Mowery.

Sand Springs

Ledbetter, Linda Kay “Wofford,” 62, health care administer, died Monday, Nov. 29. Private family services. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Riverside.

Sapulpa

Bevenue, Donnie, 75, welder and Army veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 28. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Traditions Funeral Chapel, Kellyville, and burial will follow, Bevenue Family Cemetery.

Turley

Grimes, Jack Othel Jr., 76, Jack’s Auto Supply owner and Army veteran. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel, Owasso.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

