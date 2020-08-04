TULSA
Blackburn, Basil Jr., 94, restaurant owner, died Saturday, Aug. 1. Viewings 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Private family services.
Johnson, Jack Lee, 87, aircraft mechanic and veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 2. Memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Moore, James H., 98, retired geologist and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 4. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Strow, Joe Thomas, 84, retired Air National Guard base commander, died Sunday, May 24. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Asbury United Methodist Church Mason Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.
Tackett, Wayne, 83, Oklahoma Natural Gas Co. foreman and Army veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 1. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Tumilty, Genie, 88, homemaker, died Friday, July 24. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, Kirk of the Hills. Moore’s Southlawn.
Ziegler, Joyce Flanagan, 92, real estate investor, died Friday, July 31. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Portillo, Leslie, 55, licensed practical nurse, died Friday, July 24. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, RiverCrest Chapel & Event Center. Bixby Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Bevil, Charlotte, 77, pie maker, died Tuesday, Aug. 4. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Arrow Heights Baptist Church.
Heusman, John, 83, Texas Credit Union consultant and Army veteran, died Friday, July 24. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Martin, Dorothy, 87, office manager and computer trainer, died Sunday, Aug. 2. Services pending. Garrett.
Collinsville
Stacy, Arlin Wendell, 81, retired Dewey Junior High School principal and teacher and Army veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 1. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, First Assembly of God, Owasso. Stumpff, Bartlesville.
Coweta
Blahnik, Jodi Lee, 59, retired loan officer, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, in Tulsa. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Brown Family Funeral Home. No local services planned.
Mannford
Lyons, Regina, 63, homemaker, died Saturday, Aug. 1. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Owasso
Phillips, Charlotte Leann (Claxton), 53, Hard Rock Cherokee Casino housekeeper, died Saturday, Aug. 1. Services pending. Mark Griffith Riverside, Sand Springs.
