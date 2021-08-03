Deaths published Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

TULSA
Benson, Camille M., 84, real estate broker, died Tuesday, Aug. 3. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Claybaugh, John F., 89, retired American Airlines maintenance worker and Korean War Army veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 1. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Davis, Jeff Jr., 63, commercial real estate broker, died Friday, July 30. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday and funeral Mass 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, both at Catholic Parish of the Most Precious Blood. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Fifer, Harvey “Biff,” 79, stock broker, died Saturday, July 31. Memorial service 10 a.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Gray, John Robert “Rob” Jr., 68, medical doctor, died Friday, July 30. Memorial service 10 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Nichols, Richard “Dick,” 90, credit manager, died Thursday, July 22. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Kirk of the Hills.
Quint, Jane Anne “Janie,” 62, died Tuesday, July 27. Memorial service 4 p.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church. Ninde Brookside.
Richards, Ruth E., 79, retired Hospice of Green Country fund developer, died Saturday, July 24. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Sartain, Tommy, 50, warehouse worker, died Thursday, July 29. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Mullins, Dan, 83, Wonder Bread production manager, died Sunday, Aug. 1. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Benedict Catholic Church. Hayhurst.
Powers, Fran, 71, elementary school teacher, died Saturday, July 31. Memorial service pending. Hayhurst.
Yager, Phil, 60, city of Broken Arrow commercial inspector, died Tuesday, Aug. 3. Services pending. Hayhurst.
Claremore
Cook, Warren Loy, 82, McDonnell Douglas mechanic and Army veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 1. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Cleveland, Okla.
Davis, Mary, 97, died Saturday, July 31. Visitation 1- 7 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Woodland Cemetery Pavilion.
Morris
Bergevin, Robert, 71, Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Department volunteer and Army veteran, died Saturday, July 31. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Gary Kelley's Add’Vantage Funeral Service, Tulsa, and graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Bristow City Cemetery, Bristow.
Owasso
McBee, Billy V., 91, Baird Manufacturing inventory controller and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, July 31. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.