 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Benson, Camille M., 84, real estate broker, died Tuesday, Aug. 3. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Claybaugh, John F., 89, retired American Airlines maintenance worker and Korean War Army veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 1. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X Catholic Church.

Davis, Jeff Jr., 63, commercial real estate broker, died Friday, July 30. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday and funeral Mass 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, both at Catholic Parish of the Most Precious Blood. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Fifer, Harvey “Biff,” 79, stock broker, died Saturday, July 31. Memorial service 10 a.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Gray, John Robert “Rob” Jr., 68, medical doctor, died Friday, July 30. Memorial service 10 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Nichols, Richard “Dick,” 90, credit manager, died Thursday, July 22. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Kirk of the Hills.

Quint, Jane Anne “Janie,” 62, died Tuesday, July 27. Memorial service 4 p.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church. Ninde Brookside.

Richards, Ruth E., 79, retired Hospice of Green Country fund developer, died Saturday, July 24. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.

Sartain, Tommy, 50, warehouse worker, died Thursday, July 29. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Mullins, Dan, 83, Wonder Bread production manager, died Sunday, Aug. 1. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Benedict Catholic Church. Hayhurst.

Powers, Fran, 71, elementary school teacher, died Saturday, July 31. Memorial service pending. Hayhurst.

Yager, Phil, 60, city of Broken Arrow commercial inspector, died Tuesday, Aug. 3. Services pending. Hayhurst.

Claremore

Cook, Warren Loy, 82, McDonnell Douglas mechanic and Army veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 1. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Cleveland, Okla.

Davis, Mary, 97, died Saturday, July 31. Visitation 1- 7 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Woodland Cemetery Pavilion. 

Morris

Bergevin, Robert, 71, Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Department volunteer and Army veteran, died Saturday, July 31. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Gary Kelley's Add’Vantage Funeral Service, Tulsa, and graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Bristow City Cemetery, Bristow.

Owasso

McBee, Billy V., 91, Baird Manufacturing inventory controller and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, July 31. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News