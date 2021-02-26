Deaths published Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2021 (copy)

TULSA
Anderson, James Jr., 85, defense contractor, died Sunday, Feb. 21. Rosary 3-5 p.m. Sunday and services 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Hooper, Jim, 84, Flint Inc. printing ink salesman and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 23. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Paul, Carmen, 67, Tulsa Public Schools dietary manager, died Monday, Feb. 22. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Broken Arrow
Glenpool
Berry, David, 63, American Airlines inspector, died Tuesday, Feb. 23. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service. No services planned.
Owasso
Gress, Robert J., 73, retired certified registered nurses assistant and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 20. Services pending. Mowery.
Laird Smock, Velma, 78, secretary, died Tuesday, Feb. 23. Services pending. Mowery.
Stuckey, Jimmye Joan, 88, teacher and counselor, died Tuesday, Feb. 23. Services pending. Mowery.
Sapulpa
Price, Bryan, 60, Saint Francis Hospital senior telephony engineer, died Wednesday, Feb 24. No services planned. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
