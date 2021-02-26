Deaths published Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2021 (copy)

 Skip to main content

TULSA

Anderson, James Jr., 85, defense contractor, died Sunday, Feb. 21. Rosary 3-5 p.m. Sunday and services 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Hooper, Jim, 84, Flint Inc. printing ink salesman and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 23. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Paul, Carmen, 67, Tulsa Public Schools dietary manager, died Monday, Feb. 22. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Glenpool

Berry, David, 63, American Airlines inspector, died Tuesday, Feb. 23. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service. No services planned.

Owasso

Gress, Robert J., 73, retired certified registered nurses assistant and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 20. Services pending. Mowery.

Laird Smock, Velma, 78, secretary, died Tuesday, Feb. 23. Services pending. Mowery.

Stuckey, Jimmye Joan, 88, teacher and counselor, died Tuesday, Feb. 23. Services pending. Mowery.

Sapulpa

Price, Bryan, 60, Saint Francis Hospital senior telephony engineer, died Wednesday, Feb 24. No services planned. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

