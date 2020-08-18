Editor's Note

Get obituaries, death notices and in memoriams in your inbox each day with our free email newsletter. Sign up at tulsaworld.com/newsletters.

TULSA

Bush, Richard Allen, 66, building maintenance worker, died Wednesday, Aug. 12. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, Oakhurst Baptist Church. Mark Griffith Westwood.

Callicoatt, Clarence, 87, metal fabrication business owner, died Sunday, Aug. 16. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 3 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.

Clark, Bryan L., 59, mobility technician, died Sunday, Aug. 16. Services pending. Reynolds/AdamsCrest.

Johnson, Selteen, 75, caregiver, died Friday, Aug. 14. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, and graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Oates Ayers, Valerie, 62, American Airlines materials logistics specialist, died Saturday, Aug. 8. No services planned. Schaudt’s.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Kelly, Glenda K., 82, homemaker, died Monday, Aug. 17. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Broken Arrow

Gray, Joseph Aaron “Joe,” 93, plumbing contractor and World War II Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 5. Memorial celebration 12:30 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.

Hicks, David, 74, graphic artist, marketing consultant and Army National Guard veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 12. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.

Claremore

Chouinard, Carol Ann, 73, business owner, died Monday, Aug. 17. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Cleveland, Okla.

Harrold, Mark, 63, American Airlines aircraft mechanic and retired from the Air Force, died Friday, Aug. 14. Viewing 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday and visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home; and service 10 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church.

Glenpool

Young, Joseph, 66, painter, died Monday, Aug. 17. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service.

Kellyville

Buthod, Joseph D. “Joe,” 64, retired draftsman and Army veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 16. Private family services. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.

Ramona

Hand, Smokey, 74, Smokey Hand Trucking and Smokey Hand Auction owner, died Monday, Aug. 17. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Stumpff Funeral Home, Bartlesville, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Happy Hill Church.

Sapulpa

Devaill, Larry, 77, Oklahoma State Department of Agriculture senior inspector and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 16. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Green Hill Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Hill Spring Baptist Church, Sand Springs.

Spiro

Branham, Raymond, 81, bus driver and Army veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 15. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

To plant a tree in memory of died Wednesday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments