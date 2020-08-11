TULSA
Hahn, John Paul, 80, retired Pro Quip draftsman, died Friday, Aug. 7. Viewing 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Wednesday and visitation 3-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, both at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home; and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Carbondale Assembly of God.
Kenyon, Mora, 81, registered nurse, died Friday, Aug. 7. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, Dove Ministries Church, Jenks. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Starr, Betty Jean, 94, beautician, died Sunday, Aug. 9. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Terhune, Mary Helen, 85, retired American Airlines senior computer analyst, died Sunday, Aug. 9. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Ninde Brookside.
Tucker, Carole June, 86, homemaker, died Sunday, July 26. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Seizinger, Donald E., 87, retired Department of Energy chemist and Army veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 9. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday, First Wesleyan Church. Stumpff.
Bixby
Willcox, Douglas Leroy, 52, real estate investor and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 6. Service 11 a.m. Thursday Life.Church, Jenks. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Gray, Joseph Aaron “Joe,” 93, plumbing contractor and World War II Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 5. Memorial celebration 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
Platt, Herman B., 97, insurance adjuster and World War II Army Air Forces veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 9. Viewing noon-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Garrett Funeral Home, and graveside service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.
Richards, William C., 75, commercial real estate business owner and Army veteran, died Monday, Aug. 10. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Claremore
Haire, Peggy, 89, Chickasha Savings and Loan vice president, died Saturday, Aug. 8. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, Fairlawn Cemetery, Chickasha. Broken Arrow Funeral Service, Broken Arrow.
Glenpool
Laxamana, Avelina Belen, 77, Oral Roberts University library supervisor, died Saturday, Aug. 8. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Haskell
Lopp, Bobby Joe, 76, retired truck driver, died Monday, Aug. 10, in Oklahoma City. Services pending. Brown, Coweta.
Jenks
Gordon, Michael Stanley, 64, retired Broken Arrow Public Schools teacher and Army veteran, died Friday, Aug. 7. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Glenpool.
Reichert, Lydia Ellen, 82, retired teacher, died Sunday, Aug. 9. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Sand Springs
Shaeffer, Cecil, 93, construction worker and craftsman, died Saturday, Aug. 8. Memorial service 7 p.m. Friday, Shaeffer Farm. Dillon.
Sapulpa
Vaughan, George D., 90, retired Sheffield Steel worker, died Sunday, Aug. 9. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Mark Griffith Riverside Funeral Home Chapel, Sand Springs.
