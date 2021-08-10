 Skip to main content
Deaths published Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021
TULSA

Cosby, Brenda M., 68, supermarket meat cutter, died Monday, Aug. 9. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Ellis, Rose, 90, homemaker, died Tuesday, Aug. 10. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Filion, Marie Elizabeth (Smith), 88, homemaker, died Saturday, Aug. 7. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Thursday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Red Fork Church of God.

Murphy, Robert, 98, Navy veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 8. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday and service 3 p.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Raglin, Chris, 62, care giver, died Monday, Aug. 9. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Church of Christ, Colcord.

Smith, Verlean, 89, retired Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Tuesday, Aug. 10. Private family services. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Zimmerman, Marjorie, 92, homemaker, died Tuesday, Aug. 10. Memorial services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Bosworth, Judy, 72, registered medical assistant and transcript secretary, died Saturday, Aug. 7. Memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.

Cleveland, Okla.

Byrom, Raymond, 86, died Sunday, Aug. 8. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Denny, Timothy, 61, died Sunday, Aug. 1. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, First Christian Church, Pawnee. Chapman-Black.

Jenks

St. Clair, Dale Avery, 68, dairy route supervisor, died Friday, Aug. 6. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt's Funeral Home, Glenpool.

Nowata

Reed, Jimmie, 82, director of radiology and dermatology, Army veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 4. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, Benjamin Funeral Home Chapel, and graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Nowata Memorial Park Cemetery.

Terlton

Sternbach, Jimmy, 79, died Saturday, Aug. 7. Service 4 p.m. Friday, Terlton Cemetery. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

