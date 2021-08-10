Deaths published Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

TULSA
Cosby, Brenda M., 68, supermarket meat cutter, died Monday, Aug. 9. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Ellis, Rose, 90, homemaker, died Tuesday, Aug. 10. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Filion, Marie Elizabeth (Smith), 88, homemaker, died Saturday, Aug. 7. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Thursday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Red Fork Church of God.
Murphy, Robert, 98, Navy veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 8. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday and service 3 p.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Raglin, Chris, 62, care giver, died Monday, Aug. 9. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Church of Christ, Colcord.
Smith, Verlean, 89, retired Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Tuesday, Aug. 10. Private family services. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Zimmerman, Marjorie, 92, homemaker, died Tuesday, Aug. 10. Memorial services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Bosworth, Judy, 72, registered medical assistant and transcript secretary, died Saturday, Aug. 7. Memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Cleveland, Okla.
Byrom, Raymond, 86, died Sunday, Aug. 8. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Denny, Timothy, 61, died Sunday, Aug. 1. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, First Christian Church, Pawnee. Chapman-Black.
Jenks
St. Clair, Dale Avery, 68, dairy route supervisor, died Friday, Aug. 6. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt's Funeral Home, Glenpool.
Nowata
Reed, Jimmie, 82, director of radiology and dermatology, Army veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 4. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, Benjamin Funeral Home Chapel, and graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Nowata Memorial Park Cemetery.
Terlton
Sternbach, Jimmy, 79, died Saturday, Aug. 7. Service 4 p.m. Friday, Terlton Cemetery. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
