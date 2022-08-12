 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

Tulsa. Hess, Genevieve, 96. Clerk. Died Friday, July 29. No formal services will be held at this time. Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Tulsa. Brown, Helen Sue, 83. Homemaker. Died Saturday, August 6. A Funeral will be held at 10:00am, on Friday, at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

Tulsa. Darnell, Jennifer J., 65. Home Healthcare. Died Friday, August 5,. Viewing will be 12pm8pm, Wednesday, with family greeting friends from 6pm-8pm both at Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa. OK. Funeral Service 10:00am, Thursday, at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home

Tulsa. Wickersham, Marion B., 100. Secretary/Bookkeeper. Died August 7,. Viewing is 10am-8pm, visitation 6pm-7pm on Friday, and the funeral service, 10am, Saturday, August 13, at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. www.moorefuneral.com

Tulsa. Prater, Sr., David, 92. Pharmacist. Died Tuesday, August2nd.. Funeral Service is 2:00pm Saturday at Moore Southlawn Chapel. Moore Southlawn

Afton. Wolfe, Kathryn F., 81. Office Manager with Valhoma Industries. Died Tuesday, August 9. Funeral Service, 10am, Friday, at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. www.moorefuneral.com

Blackburn. Mallory, Carol, 66. Died Friday, August 5. Service Pending. Chapman-Black Funeral Home

Broken Arrow. Stone, James “Bill”, 87. Minister. Died Sunday, August 7. Visitation: Wednesday from 12-8pm. Private

Service: Thursday, August 11. Hayhurst Funeral Home

Broken Arrow. Richardson, Sharon, 74. Retired Lead Teller at First National Bank. Died Tuesday, August 2. Celebration of Life service 1:00pm Thursday, August 11, in Chapel of Garrett Funeral Home.

Broken Arrow. Smithey, Maxine, 92. Retired Sales Associate at JC Penney’s. Died Sunday, August 7. Funeral Service on  Friday, 11:00am at Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, followed by Graveside Committal at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Hayhurst

Broken Arrow. Marler, Delores Delaine, 88. Assembly Line Worker. Died Sunday, August 7. Visitation was held Tuesday, from 6pm-8pm at Legacy Chapel-Woodland Memorial Park. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, at 2pm at Legacy Chapel-Woodland Memorial Park. Dillon Funeral Service

Jennings. Wright, James , 84. Retired Pastor Jennings Assembly of God Church. Died Sunday, August 7. Service Pending. Chapman Black Funeral Home

McAlester. Stewart, Ronald, 75. Janitor and U.S. Army Veteran. Died Sunday, July 31. All services will be held at Floral Haven Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Thursday 4-6 PM. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday at 3:00 PM. Floral Haven Funeral Home

