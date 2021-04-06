Deaths published Wednesday, April 7, 2021

TULSA
Ballinger, John, 82, died Sunday, April 4. No services planned. Moore’s Memory.
Bretz, John Andrew “Andy,” 69, auto salesman, died Monday, March 29. No services planned. Cremation Society.
Dove, Albert “Al,” 103, retired American Airlines painter and carpenter, died Monday, April 5. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Friday, Church of the Madalene. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Eldridge, John, 71, airline mechanic and Army veteran, died Friday, April 2. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, and service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Harjo, Juanita “Nita,” 99, homemaker, died Sunday, April 4. Memorial service pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Kirkpatrick, Lawrence, 75, died Sunday, March 28. Looking for family or friends. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Lane, Gerald “Jerry,” 70, minister and Navy veteran, died Saturday, April 3. Visitation 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Sumner, Wilma Catherine Douglas, 96, ONG administrative assistant, died Saturday, April 3. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Clift, Gloria, 87, medical office manager, died Saturday, April 3. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday and service 3 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Essary Martin, Sharon, 61, real estate property manager, died Sunday, April 4. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, April 9, Elk Creek Cemetery, West Plains, Missouri. Hayhurst.
Harper, Jack Sr., 75, self-employed farmer, died Monday, April 5. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Monday, April 12, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Catoosa
Brown, Raymond W., 97, aviation tool grinder and World War II veteran, died Tuesday, April 6. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Coweta
Leyh, Jack W., 97, retired American Airlines stock clerk and Army veteran, died Monday, April 5. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Brown Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Coweta Assembly of God.
Oklahoma City
Knutson, Gerald, 91, university president and Navy veteran, died Friday, April 2. Visitation noon Saturday and service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at Mercer-Adams Funeral Service, Bethany.
Sand Springs
Thompson, Hershel, 82, automobile machinist, died Monday, April 5. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Dillon Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Monday, April 12, Allen Free Will Baptist Church, Sapulpa, with graveside service following at Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery.
