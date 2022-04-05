Deaths published Wednesday, April 6, 2022

TULSA
Copes, Frederick, 70, construction project manager, died Monday, March 28. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Drost, Gordon, 98, mechanical engineer and Navy veteran, died Friday, April 1. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, April 8, both at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Harper, Catherine C., 81, retired Saint Francis Hospital registered nurse, died Wednesday, March 23. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Hinz, Timothy Charles, 66, Army veteran, died Friday, April 1. Memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, April 8, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Moon, Margaret MaryAnn O’Shea, 96, retired cosmetic consultant, died Wednesday, April 2. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Calvary Cemetery. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Edwards, Gladys, 90, Broken Arrow Public Schools employee, died Saturday, April 2. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Weer Church of God of Prophecy.
Jenks
Murray, Earl J., 93, retired electrical engineer and Army veteran, died Monday, April 4. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home, Sand Springs, and service 1 p.m. Friday, River Oaks Christian Church.
Tyndall, John Northum, 88, retired insurance agent and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, March 27. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service Chapel.
Okmulgee
Hodge, Chester, 88, police chief and Army veteran, died Sunday, April 3. Viewing noon-8 p.m. and visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church. Interment following at Okmulgee Cemetery.
Prue
Perryman, Phyliss, 74, retired Walmart sales associate, died Sunday, April 3. Visitation noon-7 p.m. Thursday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 2 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Chapel.
Sand Springs
Crambrink, Jerry Dean, 66, retired pipefitter for Webco, died Thursday, March 31. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, April 7, and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood, Tulsa.
