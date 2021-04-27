Deaths published Wednesday, April 28, 2021

TULSA
Clark, Robert Gary, 62, stagehand, died Thursday, April 22. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Conrath, Mark William, 63, certified public accountant, died Tuesday, April 27. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Kiddoo, David, 61, L&M Office Supply project manager, died Sunday, April 25. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Lamb, Delores C., 85, accountant, died Tuesday, April 27. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Richardson, Nancy, 99, teacher, died Saturday, April 24. Viewing 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
Robak, Susie, 64, former Southwestern Bell service representative, died Monday, April 26. Rosary 10:30 a.m. Friday and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, both at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Rohleder, Emily, 67, real estate manager, died Monday, April 26. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Christ Church Episcopal. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Tewis, Xander Scott, 17, student, died Friday, April 23. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
STATE/AREA
Bixby
Gorbet, Robert C., 94, retired American Airlines supply supervisor and Army veteran, died Monday, April 26. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Downtown Church of Christ. Leonard-Marker.
Hock, Jimmy, 50, grocery store manager, died Saturday, April 24. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, St. Benedict Catholic Church, Broken Arrow. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Broken Arrow
Bauder, Daniel “Dan-O,” 75, mail handler and Army veteran, died Sunday, April 25. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, May 2, and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Benintendi, Willard Sr., 85, minister, flooring specialist and Air Force veteran, died Friday, April 23. Viewing 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Garrett Funeral Home; service 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 30, Rhema Bible Church Chapel; and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, April 30, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Hill, Ronald, 79, Bob Hurley GMC parts counter man, died Saturday, April 24. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Kelley, Suzanne, 76, garage door saleswoman, died Wednesday, April 7. Memorial service 12:30 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
Chelsea
Johnston, Laverne, 90, factory worker, died Monday, April 26. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Chelsea Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church.
Jenks
Anderson, Carolyn Gregory, 83, tax preparer, died Sunday, April 25. Viewing 1-7 p.m. Wednesday with visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, both at Hargrove-Marker Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Jenks United Methodist Church.
Owasso
Brumfield, Mack, 96, city of Tulsa street crew foreman and World War II Army veteran, died Sunday, April 25. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Fireside Baptist Church, Collinsville.
Warner
Wimber, Patricia Ann, 74, retired Connors State College professor, died Saturday, April 24. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee.
