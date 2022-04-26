Deaths published Wednesday, April 27, 2022

TULSA
Armstrong, Brian David, 77, carpenter and Navy veteran, died Monday, April 25. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Hyde, Jimmie C. “Jim,” 93, retired Exxon petroleum geologist and Navy veteran, died Monday, April 25. Visitation noon-3 p.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Odd Fellows Cemetery, Antlers.
Izzo, Catherine S., 67, Tulsa Global Alliance Sister Cities Program coordinator, died Sunday, April 24. Rosary 4:30 p.m. Monday and visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Anne Catholic Church, Broken Arrow.
Mahoney, William, 96, former Rockwell International aircraft director of calibration services and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, April 19. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Friday, Calvary Cemetery Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Turnbaugh, Thomas Scott, 53, massage therapist, died Friday, April 22. Private family services. Ninde / Mosaic Memorial.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Afton
Franklin, Sharon, 80, hairdresser, died Thursday, April 21. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, Tulsa, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Adams, Frank, III, 68, retired from ONEOK fleet field maintenance, died Monday, April 18. Memorial Mass noon Thursday, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Cookson. Hayhurst.
Catoosa
Powell McCoy, Judy Lee, 69, registered nurse, died Wednesday, April 20. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
