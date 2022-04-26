 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Wednesday, April 27, 2022

  • Updated
TULSA

Armstrong, Brian David, 77, carpenter and Navy veteran, died Monday, April 25. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

Hyde, Jimmie C. “Jim,” 93, retired Exxon petroleum geologist and Navy veteran, died Monday, April 25. Visitation noon-3 p.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Odd Fellows Cemetery, Antlers.

Izzo, Catherine S., 67, Tulsa Global Alliance Sister Cities Program coordinator, died Sunday, April 24. Rosary 4:30 p.m. Monday and visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Anne Catholic Church, Broken Arrow.

Mahoney, William, 96, former Rockwell International aircraft director of calibration services and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, April 19. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Friday, Calvary Cemetery Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Turnbaugh, Thomas Scott, 53, massage therapist, died Friday, April 22. Private family services. Ninde / Mosaic Memorial.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Afton

Franklin, Sharon, 80, hairdresser, died Thursday, April 21. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, Tulsa, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa.

Broken Arrow

Adams, Frank, III, 68, retired from ONEOK fleet field maintenance, died Monday, April 18. Memorial Mass noon Thursday, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Cookson. Hayhurst.

Catoosa

Powell McCoy, Judy Lee, 69, registered nurse, died Wednesday, April 20. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

