Deaths published Wednesday, April 21, 2021

TULSA
Gist, Thomas, 86, scientific intelligence officer, died Monday, April 19. Private family services. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Gowens, Richard Ronald, 97, restaurateur, died Sunday, April 18. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
McClung, Earl “Beak,” 76, retired from Tulsa airport and veteran, died Thursday, April 15. Memorial service 3 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Nigro, Mary D., 87, homemaker, died Sunday, April 18. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Fellowship Bible Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
Shannon, John Nicholas, 57, QuikTrip architect, died Tuesday, April 13. Memorial service 10 a.m. Thursday, Moore’s Memory Funeral Home Chapel. Moore's Rosewood.
Shields, William Henry “Bill,” 85, union business agent and Army veteran, died Monday, April 19. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday and service 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 26, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Smith, William Sherman, 69, oil and gas drilling executive, died Wednesday, April 7. Private services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Williams, Marilyn, 72, seamstress, died Wednesday, April 14. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Broken Arrow
Alford, Dean William, 71, electrician, died Monday, April 19. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday and service 3 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Heckathorn, Nancy, 82, homemaker, died Thursday, April 15. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, April 22, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Nipps, Oscar Jr., 95, retired K&R Electric journeyman electrician and Army veteran, died Monday, April 19. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Simms, William Raymond “Bill” II, 73, retired salesman and butcher, died Tuesday, April 13. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Brown Funeral Home.
Jenks
Givens, Rosemary, 91, homemaker, died Monday, April 19. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
