Deaths published Wednesday, April 20, 2022

TULSA
Drake, Billy Joe, 65, Murphy Sanitary Supply Co. former owner, died Tuesday, April 19. Service pending. Ninde Brookside.
Erwin, Elizabeth “Jean,” 89, retired from Doctors Hospital and entrepreneur, died Monday, April 18. Reception noon Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Calvary Cemetery.
Green, Donald, 90, retired industrial engineer and Army veteran, died Monday, April 18. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, with interment at 3:00 p.m., Resthaven Cemetery, Oklahoma City.
Jackson, Oscar Dillinger, 78, minister, Oklahoma state auditor and Army veteran, died Tuesday, April 12. Service noon Friday, Gilcrease Hills Baptist Church. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Johnson, Ray Charles, 62, cook and Army veteran, died Tuesday, April 12. Service 9:30 a.m. Friday, Kaleo Church. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Lowder, Nora Lee, 94, massage therapist, died Monday April 18. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Woodland Cemetery, Cleveland, Okla. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Pahlow, Margee, 72, retired Margaret Pahlow Interior Designs owner, died Wednesday, April 13. Graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, Lake Cemetery, Lamar, Mo. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Siegfried, Joy, 90, homemaker, died Sunday, April 17. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Cornwell, J. Stuart, 73, OSU fire protection engineer graduate and Army veteran, died Monday, April 11. Service was held Saturday. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Childress, Brenda Louise, 73, died Thursday, April 14. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church. Floral Haven.
Davis, Lyle, 89, retired American Airlines welder/mechanic and Army veteran, died Saturday, April 16. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, and service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside committal with military honors 11 a.m. Monday, Park Grove Cemetery.
Lowe, Mary, 78, home health caretaker, died Saturday, April 2. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Cleveland, Okla.
Nutter, Rex, 81, founder of Nutter’s Corner, died Friday, April 15. Visitation 10 a.m-noon Thursday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Western Heights Baptist Church.
Kiefer
Blankenship, Rick, 75, Sapulpa Auction owner and Army veteran, died Friday, April 15. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Faith Church, Glenpool.
