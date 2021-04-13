Deaths published Wednesday, April 14, 2021

TULSA
Adams, Olen, 86, Air Force veteran, died Friday, April 9. Memorial service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church. Cremation Society.
Carr, Tracy, 45, self-employed, died Friday, March 26. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Comiskey-Rutledge, Anna B., 78, office manager, died Tuesday, April 14. Visitation 4 Friday and service 6 p.m. Friday, both at Stanleys Funeral Home.
James, Dana H., 96, Toastmaster and Army veteran, died Sunday, April 11. Private family services. Stanleys.
Jones, Paul E., 97, retired from Prudential Insurance Co., died Saturday, April 10. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Kirk, Debra, 68, homemaker, died Tuesday, April 6. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, April 23, Floral Haven Funeral Home Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Miller, Patricia, 86, secretary, died Saturday, April 10. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Calvary Cemetery. Serenity.
Oakley, Lelia Beatrice, 89, homemaker, died Monday, April 12. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Memory.
Viscuso, Jeffrey R., 79, computer technology specialist and Coast Guard veteran, died Friday, April 9. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Afton
Wilson, Anna Erline, 82, secretary, died Friday, April 9. Private services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Broken Arrow
Falcon, Rumold, 82, dental clerk and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, April 6. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Anne Catholic Church.
Lofton, Johnny, 76, retired Tulsa Public Schools educator and administrator and Army veteran, died Monday, April 12. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church.
Claremore
Shelton, Mildred, 100, bookkeeper, died Monday, April 12. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Williams, Tommy, 67, DestinyLife Church administrative pastor, died Sunday, April 11. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Thursday, MMS-Payne Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, DestinyLife Church.
Cleveland, Okla.
Williams, Eula, 92, died Sunday, April 11. Service 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oak Hill Cemetery, Mannford. Chapman-Black.
Cushing
Gaskins, Michael “Mick,” 72, retired marketing manager, died Saturday, April 10. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Cushing United Methodist Church. Matherly-Davis.
Glenpool
Sleeger, Martin, 56, retired, died Sunday, April 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt's Funeral Service Chapel.
Oaks
Kimbrell, Billy, 89, teacher and Army veteran, died Monday, April 12. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Ark., and service 1 p.m. Friday, Oaks High School gym.
Owasso
Laceby, Larry, 80, retired Tulsa police officer, died Saturday, April 10. Services pending. Schaudt's, Tulsa.
Sapulpa
Torre, Angelo, 48, self-employed, died Sunday, April 11. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Turley
Franks, Willard Lee, 68, welder, died Wednesday, April 7. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Wynona
Lay, Paul, 73, died Monday, April 12. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 11 a.m. Thursday, A.J. Powell Memorial Cemetery, Hominy.
Yukon
McKee, Perry, 64, Reel Power International purchasing agent, died Thursday, April 8. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
