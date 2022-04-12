Deaths published Wednesday, April 13, 2022

TULSA
Brock, Sylvia Pauline, 92, homemaker, died Saturday, April 9. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church, Olive.
Cooley, Robert C. “Bob,” 93, retired from Distribution Construction Co. and Marine Corps veteran, died Saturday, April 9. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church. Ninde Brookside.
Daniels, Betty J., 93, AT&T operator and administrator, died Saturday, April 9. Viewing 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and memorial Mass 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Montereau Retirement Community Chapel.
Drakes, Cecil, 80, died Friday, March 25. Services pending. Serenity.
Dunzweiler, Shirley, 100, retired St. Pius X Catholic School teacher, died Monday, April 11. No services planned. Schaudt’s.
McDonald, Mark Douglas, 63, construction worker, died Saturday, April 9. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, Serenity Funeral Home Chapel.
Pharis, Gwendolyn “Gwen,” 75, State Farm web developer, died Saturday, April 2. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Woodlake Church. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
VanDerwiele, Patricia June, 86, teacher and counselor, died Monday, April 11. Memorial services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Edmond
Hess, Maxalee, 95, hospital admissions clerk, died Monday, April 11. Graveside service 4 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Jenks
Bradley, Reba L., 85, homemaker, died Sunday, April 10. Viewing 1-6:30 p.m. Thursday with visitation 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Hargrove-Marker Funeral Home, and service 1:30 p.m. Friday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel, Bixby.
Smentek, Lisa, 61, teacher, died Saturday, Feb. 19. Private family services. Schaudt's, Glenpool.
Owasso
Money, Gary Troy, 36, disc jockey and Army veteran, died Tuesday, April 5. Service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel.
Sand Springs
Bozeman, Verna, 93, retired hairdresser, died Saturday, April 9. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel.
Terlton
Holloway, Wayne, 75, veteran, died Saturday, April 9. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 10 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church.
Wyandotte
James, Linda, 76, nurse and veteran, died Friday, April 8. Visitation 9-11 a.m. Friday and dinner noon Friday, both at Seneca Cayuga Community Building, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Council House Cemetery, Wyandotte. Worley-Luginbuel, Grove.
