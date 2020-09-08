Deaths published Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

TULSA
None reported Monday.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Lepper, Joyce, 80, Army Air National Guard secretary, died Thursday, Sept. 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, The Assembly.
Glenpool
Babcock, Noella, 66, caregiver, died Sunday, Sept. 6. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Joplin, Mo.
DuVall, Bobby, 89, retired Sheffield Steel punch operator, died Saturday, Sept. 5. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Owasso
Howard, Billy F., 87, American Airlines crew chief and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 3. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service.
Wood, Lynn, 88, pastor, died Friday, Sept. 4. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Rejoice Church.
Sapulpa
Bock, Paul, 83, GSA maintenance and Army Vietnam veteran, died Friday, Sept. 4. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Green Hill Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Westport Baptist Church, Cleveland, Okla.
Stillwater
Todd, Paula, 56, Home2Suites housekeeper, died Sunday, Aug. 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.
