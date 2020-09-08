 Skip to main content
Deaths published Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020
TULSA

None reported Monday.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Lepper, Joyce, 80, Army Air National Guard secretary, died Thursday, Sept. 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, The Assembly.

Glenpool

Babcock, Noella, 66, caregiver, died Sunday, Sept. 6. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.

Joplin, Mo.

DuVall, Bobby, 89, retired Sheffield Steel punch operator, died Saturday, Sept. 5. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

Owasso

Howard, Billy F., 87, American Airlines crew chief and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 3. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service.

Wood, Lynn, 88, pastor, died Friday, Sept. 4. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Rejoice Church.

Sapulpa

Bock, Paul, 83, GSA maintenance and Army Vietnam veteran, died Friday, Sept. 4. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Green Hill Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Westport Baptist Church, Cleveland, Okla.

Stillwater

Todd, Paula, 56, Home2Suites housekeeper, died Sunday, Aug. 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

