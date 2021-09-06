Deaths published Tuesday, Sept.. 7, 2021

TULSA
Baker, Jacqueline P., 96, homemaker, died Sunday, Sept. 5. Service pending. Ninde Brookside.
Lewis, Gary G., 79, Boeing structure mechanic, died Saturday, Sept. 4. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Tarter, Linda Jane, 73, teacher, died Friday, Sept. 3. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Cleveland, Okla.
Smith, Jack, 81, died Friday, Sept. 3. Visitation 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Church of the Nazarene.
Yale
Bevins, Brent, 59, truck driver, died Saturday, Sept. 4. Memorial service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wayside Chapel, Terlton. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Price, Ronnie, 53, mechanic, died Thursday, Sept. 2. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Assembly of God. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
