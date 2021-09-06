 Skip to main content
Deaths published Tuesday, Sept.. 7, 2021
Deaths published Tuesday, Sept.. 7, 2021

TULSA

Baker, Jacqueline P., 96, homemaker, died Sunday, Sept. 5. Service pending. Ninde Brookside.

Lewis, Gary G., 79, Boeing structure mechanic, died Saturday, Sept. 4. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Tarter, Linda Jane, 73, teacher, died Friday, Sept. 3. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Cleveland, Okla.

Smith, Jack, 81, died Friday, Sept. 3. Visitation 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Church of the Nazarene.

Yale

Bevins, Brent, 59, truck driver, died Saturday, Sept. 4. Memorial service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wayside Chapel, Terlton. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Price, Ronnie, 53, mechanic, died Thursday, Sept. 2. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Assembly of God. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

