Deaths published Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021
Deaths published Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021

TULSA

Brown, Lisa, 64, retail salesclerk, died Sunday, Sept. 26. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service, followed by graveside service at Park Grove Cemetery, Broken Arrow.

Courtney, Alaina Gail, 41, registered nurse, died Saturday, Sept. 25. Viewing 2-8 p.m. Tuesday with visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home; memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, Restoration Church of God of Prophecy, Sand Springs.

Fogel, Gerald Clyde, 74, truck driver and Marine Corps veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 25. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home Chapel.

Lane, Catherine, 105, former Oklahoma State Highway Department secretary, died Sunday, Sept. 26. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Lummus, Sherman, 76, retired Army and Army Reserve sergeant, died Sunday, Sept. 26. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.

Merritt, Larry, 70, Merritt’s Bakery owner, died Sunday, Sept. 26. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Thompson, Jim, 72, radio DJ and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Sept. 27. Services pending. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.

Wallace, Robert Edward “Bob,” 97, Sun Oil Co. chemist and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 4. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.

Wilson, Terry Lee, 63, forklift operator, died Sunday, Sept. 26. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Wirt, Joan Margaret, 85, retired executive secretary, died Friday, Sept. 24. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home; funeral Mass 1 p.m. Friday, St. Pius X Catholic Church.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Barnett, Richard Lonnie, 76, retired from Spirit Aerosystems, died Sunday, Sept. 26. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Bryan, Billy “Bill,” 81, Navy veteran, died Monday, Sept. 27. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Hoagland, Donna, 67, nurse’s aide, died Wednesday, Sept. 22. Services pending. Hayhurst.

Smith, Aubrey Ray, 91, American Airlines employee and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 25. Visitation 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Private family services.

Catoosa

Caywood, Don, 84, retired Caywood Custom Automotive owner, died Thursday, Sept. 23. Graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, IOOF Cemetery, Hulbert. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Morris

Kirk, Billie L., 92, Kirk Tank Trucks owner, died Saturday, Sept. 25. Viewing 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, Okmulgee, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Trinity Baptist Church.

Okmulgee

Lowe, Joseph Jr., 88, Methodist minister and Army veteran, died Friday, Sept. 24. Wake 7 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Wewoka Indian United Methodist Church, Holdenville. McClendon-Winters.

Sterner, Billie, 75, retired Creek Forest Apartments manager, died Thursday, Sept. 23. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Newtown United Methodist Church.

Owasso

Hagen, Sylvia “Syl,” 74, medical assistant and Navy veteran, died Friday, Sept. 24. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Warren, Ronald, 75, minister and Vietnam veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 25. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, Dighton-Moore Funeral Service; service 10 a.m. Thursday, Discovery Church, Collinsville; and graveside service 12:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

Sand Springs

Surine, Wayne Arthur, 74, retired Grand River Dam Authority janitor, died Saturday, Sept. 25. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel.

Sapulpa

Yarbrough, D’Ann, 82, beautician, died Saturday, Sept. 25. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, South Heights Assembly, with graveside service following at Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sand Springs. Dillon, Sand Springs.

