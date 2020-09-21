Deaths published Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

TULSA
Brumbaugh, Catherine Burbank Gregg, 96, homemaker, died Saturday, Sept. 19. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Cook, Bulah Mae, 81, BlueCross/BlueShield president’s administrative assistant, died Sunday, Sept. 20. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Gulley, Dale L., 92, veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 19. Viewing 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Private family services.
Hulsizer, Gearld W., 90, Standard Oil/AMOCO/BP accountant, died Sunday, Sept. 20. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Lamproe, Teresa Victoria, 68, homemaker, died Sunday, Sept. 20. Private family services. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Snyder, Edwin Harold, 89, ONG computer analyst and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 20. Viewing 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 9:30 a.m. Friday, Joy Lutheran Church.
Thomas Dixon, Dolly Mae, 85, retired Bryce Insurance Co. office manager, died Monday, Sept. 21. No services planned. Ninde Brookside.
Vaughan, Sharon K., 69, registered nurse, died Saturday, Sept. 19. Viewing 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
Yeager, James Gibson Jr., 89, Allstate insurance agent and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 19. Private graveside service. Serenity.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Blissit, Gerald, 85, Blissit Manufacturing owner, died Monday, Sept. 21. Rosary 6 p.m. Thursday and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Cleveland, Okla.
Bushong, Herbert Wayne, 86, oil field manager and Army veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 19. Private family services. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer, Tulsa.
Eufaula
Alexander, Joe E., 64, IC Bus of Oklahoma employee and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 12. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Owasso
Henson-Graham, Toni C., 71, Hardesty Co. computer programmer and Bauer & Associates accountant, died Sunday, Sept. 20. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Sand Springs
Smith, Robert Charles, 72, aviation analyst and Army veteran, died Friday, Sept. 18. Graveside service pending. Schaudt's Tulsa.
