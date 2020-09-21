 Skip to main content
Deaths published Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020
Deaths published Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

Editor's Note

TULSA

Brumbaugh, Catherine Burbank Gregg, 96, homemaker, died Saturday, Sept. 19. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Cook, Bulah Mae, 81, BlueCross/BlueShield president’s administrative assistant, died Sunday, Sept. 20. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Gulley, Dale L., 92, veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 19. Viewing 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Private family services.

Hulsizer, Gearld W., 90, Standard Oil/AMOCO/BP accountant, died Sunday, Sept. 20. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Lamproe, Teresa Victoria, 68, homemaker, died Sunday, Sept. 20. Private family services. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.

Snyder, Edwin Harold, 89, ONG computer analyst and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 20. Viewing 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 9:30 a.m. Friday, Joy Lutheran Church.

Thomas Dixon, Dolly Mae, 85, retired Bryce Insurance Co. office manager, died Monday, Sept. 21. No services planned. Ninde Brookside.

Vaughan, Sharon K., 69, registered nurse, died Saturday, Sept. 19. Viewing 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.

Yeager, James Gibson Jr., 89, Allstate insurance agent and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 19. Private graveside service. Serenity.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Blissit, Gerald, 85, Blissit Manufacturing owner, died Monday, Sept. 21. Rosary 6 p.m. Thursday and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Cleveland, Okla.

Bushong, Herbert Wayne, 86, oil field manager and Army veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 19. Private family services. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer, Tulsa.

Eufaula

Alexander, Joe E., 64, IC Bus of Oklahoma employee and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 12. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Owasso

Henson-Graham, Toni C., 71, Hardesty Co. computer programmer and Bauer & Associates accountant, died Sunday, Sept. 20. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Sand Springs

Smith, Robert Charles, 72, aviation analyst and Army veteran, died Friday, Sept. 18. Graveside service pending. Schaudt's Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Circle of Life

In an effort to honor those who have donated organs, eyes or tissue, the Tulsa World is participating in the Circle of Life campaign sponsored by the Global Organization for Organ Donation (GOOD).

If your loved one was a donor, please inform the funeral director if you would like to have the Circle of Life logo placed in his or her listing.

