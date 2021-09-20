 Skip to main content
Deaths published Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021
Deaths published Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

TULSA

Blevins, Brenda Jean, 58, accountant, died Tuesday, Sept. 14. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Bemo Indian Baptist Church, Bixby. Dillon, Sand Springs.

Caves, Thaddus Calvin, 44, salesman, died Thursday, Sept. 16. Private family services at a later date. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood.

Gambill, Georgia Marie, 96, McKinley Elementary School teacher, died Sunday, Sept. 19. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.

Harrill, Barbara Ann, 97, homemaker, died Friday, Sept. 17. Private family service. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.

Reins, Raymond “Ray,” 82, retired Sapulpa High School teacher and basketball coach, died Saturday, Sept. 18. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Rice, Mary Francis (Campbell), 89, nurse assistant, died Thursday, Sept. 16. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Cemetery, Broken Arrow. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood.

Rickerby, Eileen W., 72, event planner, died Saturday, Sept. 18. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Veitch, Gwendolyn Grace “Gwen” Wofford, 95, homemaker, died Sunday, Sept. 19. Graveside service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn.

Watson, Jean, 93, homemaker, died Saturday, Sept. 18. Visitation 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.

Whitworth, Michael H., 78, osteophathic physician, died Sunday, Aug. 22. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Friday, New Haven Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Beggs

Ruff, Anna, 77, Glenpool school district bus driver, died Thursday, Sept. 16. Private family services. Schaudt's Glenpool Funeral Service.

Broken Arrow

Bevard, JC, 83, delivery driver and National Guard veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 18. Visitation 10 a.m.-noon and service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Riley, Sharron, 68, homemaker, died Tuesday, Sept. 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service, 10 a.m. Thursday, Summit Park Church, Tulsa.

Rosser, Gennis G., 86, Palmer Supply Co. CEO, died Monday, Sept. 20. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

Glenpool

Cypert, Rebecca, 60, financial advisor, died Thursday, Sept. 16. Private family services. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.

Owasso

Lyster, Verna Sue, 84, bank auditor, died Monday, Sept. 20. Services pending. Mowery.

