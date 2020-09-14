Deaths published Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020

TULSA
Arnold, Gail, 75, retired teacher, died Sunday, Sept. 13. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 1 p.m. Saturday, Hope United Methodist Church.
Burns, Rita Irene, 94, retired Catholic Diocese of Tulsa secretary, died Sunday, Sept. 6. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home; rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, Church of the Madalene; and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, Church of St. Mary.
Daley, Marcella, 98, homemaker, died Saturday, Sept. 12. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Gibson, Thomas, 68, died Sunday, Sept. 13. Services pending. Serenity.
Johnson, Barbara Ann, 80, retired Allstate insurance agent, died Friday, Sept. 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.
West, Clara J., 76, certified nursing assistant, died Friday, Sept. 11. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Evergreen Baptist Church, Broken Arrow. Moore's Southlawn.
Young, Billy L., 85, retired business owner and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 13. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Tuscano, Carl E., 59, assembler and machinist, died Saturday, Sept. 12. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Gore
Frusher, Gene, 94, retired from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, dive shop owner and World War II Navy veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 13. Services pending. Green Country, Tahlequah.
Vera
Core, Margie, 85, retired St. John Medical Center licensed practical nurse, died Saturday, Sept. 12. Celebration of life 6 p.m. Wednesday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, Collinsville, and graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Caulksville Cemetery, Caulksville, Ark.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.